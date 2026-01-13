Battery Loan out Torres to Club Sport Boys Association for 2026

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery confirmed Tuesday that winger Juan David Torres has been loaned to Club Sport Boys Association of the Peruvian Liga 1 for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

As part of the loan agreement, Sport Boys will hold a purchase option for Torres for a fixed six-figure fee.

Torres was an All-League First Team selection in 2025 after he ranked tied for second in the USL Championship with 10 assists and second with 61 chances created, while also scoring four goals. The Colombian totaled 12 goals and 17 assists in 60 matches across all competitions for Charleston over the past two seasons.

The club wishes Juan David well for his new adventure in the Peruvian top flight.







