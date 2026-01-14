Brooklyn FC Signs Midfielder Peter Mangione

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed American midfielder Peter Mangione to its inaugural USL Championship roster, pending league and federation approval.

Mangione, 24, an American midfielder from Hunt Valley, Md., joins Brooklyn from the FC Cincinnati organization after turning pro with FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. He built his résumé at Penn State, where he scored 31 career goals and earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 and 2023.

Mangione played a key role for FC Cincinnati 2 in 2025, making 28 appearances (26 starts) and recording two goals and five assists across 2,218 minutes. He brings a balanced midfield profile to Brooklyn, with the engine to cover ground and the end product to impact matches in the final third.

Brooklyn FC will debut in the USL Championship on March 8, 2026 when the team takes on Indy Eleven at Maimonides Park. Men's season tickets are currently available via SeatGeek. Packages include all regular-season home matches, with flexible payment plans available.

Additional men's team signings will be shared in the weeks ahead.







