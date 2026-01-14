Brooklyn FC Signs Midfielder Peter Mangione
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed American midfielder Peter Mangione to its inaugural USL Championship roster, pending league and federation approval.
Mangione, 24, an American midfielder from Hunt Valley, Md., joins Brooklyn from the FC Cincinnati organization after turning pro with FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. He built his résumé at Penn State, where he scored 31 career goals and earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 and 2023.
Mangione played a key role for FC Cincinnati 2 in 2025, making 28 appearances (26 starts) and recording two goals and five assists across 2,218 minutes. He brings a balanced midfield profile to Brooklyn, with the engine to cover ground and the end product to impact matches in the final third.
Brooklyn FC will debut in the USL Championship on March 8, 2026 when the team takes on Indy Eleven at Maimonides Park. Men's season tickets are currently available via SeatGeek. Packages include all regular-season home matches, with flexible payment plans available.
Additional men's team signings will be shared in the weeks ahead.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 14, 2026
- Brooklyn FC Signs Midfielder Peter Mangione - Brooklyn FC
- Rowdies Part Ways with Assistant Coach Steve Coleman - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League Announce 2026 Games, Inaugural WLL Opening Weekend at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Forward Khori Bennett for 2026 & 2027 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule - Oakland Roots
- Battery Add Cameron, Seaton, Calabrese to Complete Technical Staff - Charleston Battery
- Girls Own the Field: Special All Girls Program Celebrates Empowerment on and off the Pitch - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Signs Defender Maliek Howell - New Mexico United
- Birmingham Legion FC and SV Werder Bremen in Advanced Discussions Regarding Ramiz Hamouda - Birmingham Legion FC
- Sporting JAX Sets Home Match Kickoff Times for Men's USL Championship Inaugural Season, Announces Preseason Friendly and Season Tickets On-Sale - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Logan Ketterer Is Back in the Bluegrass in 2026 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez on Loan for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Lukas Burns, Shaan Hundal and Gabriel Alves - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Brooklyn FC Signs Midfielder Peter Mangione
- Brooklyn FC Signs Lukas Burns, Shaan Hundal and Gabriel Alves
- Brooklyn FC Men's to Host Open Tryout at Maimonides Park on January 22
- Brooklyn FC Announces Inaugural USL Championship Season Schedule
- Brooklyn FC Names Marlon LeBlanc Inaugural Men's Team Head Coach