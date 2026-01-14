Logan Ketterer Is Back in the Bluegrass in 2026

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Goalkeeper Logan Ketterer is staying put in the Bluegrass for the second year of his multi-year contract with Lexington Sporting Club.

"I'm really excited for this season because we have some unfinished business to handle," said Ketterer. "This is a great group of guys and staff, and I can't wait to get to work! I can't wait to see the stadium filled with black and green. Lex go."

In his first season with LSC, Ketterer made 16 appearances and recorded 30 saves in league play, along with two more Jägermeister Cup appearances. He also logged four clean sheets, tied with Brooks Thompson for the most on the club.

Ketterer's resume includes six seasons in MLS with the Columbus Crew, Portland Timbers and CF Montréal. He was drafted 71st overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by Columbus out of Bradley University.

The goalkeeper also spent the 2019-21 seasons with the USL Championship's El Paso Locomotive FC. He appeared 75 times for the Locos during the regular season and tacked on seven more playoff appearances.

Ketterer is joined by Brooks Thompson and Oliver Semmle as goalkeepers inked to 2026 deals for Lexington SC.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Logan Ketterer, Oliver Semmle, Brooks Thompson

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Milo Yosef







