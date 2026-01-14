Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez on Loan for 2026 Season
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has acquired midfielder Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez on loan from Argentinian Primera División side Club Atlético Lanús for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The 21-year-old will come to the United States for the first time after spending the last five years with the Argentine club.
"Agustín is a young and exciting attacking player with a high-level soccer education and background," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "Players of his profile have had real success in our league. We look forward to him adding an extra dimension to our attack."
Pity began his professional career with Lanús in 2021, making 28 appearances for the club across all competitions in five seasons and tallying one goal and two assists. The versatile midfielder has also featured in 32 appearances for the club's reserve side, Lanús II, where he scored five goals.
In 2025, Pity scored two goals in five appearances for Lanús II. He also made three appearances for the first team, including a full 90-minute performance in the club's 3-0 win over FBC Melgar in Group G of the 2025 Copa Sudamericana in April, which helped the club to a first-place finish in Group G and its second Copa Sudamericana title. He spent the back half of the year on a brief loan stint with Cypriot First Division club Anorthosis Famagusta, where he made four appearances.
At the international level, Pity has made six appearances for the Argentina U-20 National Team.
In 2026, the Argentine will take his talents to the United States for the first time, bringing with him valuable international experience and a promising future.
Name: Agustín Rodríguez
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-7
Weight: 152 lbs.
Birthday: May 2, 2004
Hometown: Lomas de Zamora, Argentina
Previous teams: Club Atlético Lanús (Argentina), Anorthosis Famagusta FC (Cyprus)
Pronunciation: ah-goo-steen
RIFC now has 22 players under contract for the 2026 season:
2026 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:
GOALKEEPERS (2): 1-Koke Vegas, 29-Jacob Castro
DEFENDERS (9): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 6-Aimé Mabika, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 32-Hamady Diop
MIDFIELDERS (7): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 10-Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson
FORWARDS (4): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 27-Mathieu Ndongo
For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 14, 2026
- Birmingham Legion FC and SV Werder Bremen in Advanced Discussions Regarding Ramiz Hamouda - Birmingham Legion FC
- Sporting JAX Sets Home Match Kickoff Times for Men's USL Championship Inaugural Season, Announces Preseason Friendly and Season Tickets On-Sale - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Logan Ketterer Is Back in the Bluegrass in 2026 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez on Loan for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Lukas Burns, Shaan Hundal and Gabriel Alves - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez on Loan for 2026 Season
- Rhode Island FC Signs Goalkeeper Jacob Castro for 2026 Season
- Rhode Island FC Signs Defender Nick Scardina for 2026 Season
- Rhode Island FC Transfers Albert Dikwa "Chico" to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Dwayne Atkinson Called up to Jamaica Men's National Team for Upcoming Friendly vs. Grenada