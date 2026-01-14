Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez on Loan for 2026 Season

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has acquired midfielder Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez on loan from Argentinian Primera División side Club Atlético Lanús for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The 21-year-old will come to the United States for the first time after spending the last five years with the Argentine club.

"Agustín is a young and exciting attacking player with a high-level soccer education and background," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "Players of his profile have had real success in our league. We look forward to him adding an extra dimension to our attack."

Pity began his professional career with Lanús in 2021, making 28 appearances for the club across all competitions in five seasons and tallying one goal and two assists. The versatile midfielder has also featured in 32 appearances for the club's reserve side, Lanús II, where he scored five goals.

In 2025, Pity scored two goals in five appearances for Lanús II. He also made three appearances for the first team, including a full 90-minute performance in the club's 3-0 win over FBC Melgar in Group G of the 2025 Copa Sudamericana in April, which helped the club to a first-place finish in Group G and its second Copa Sudamericana title. He spent the back half of the year on a brief loan stint with Cypriot First Division club Anorthosis Famagusta, where he made four appearances.

At the international level, Pity has made six appearances for the Argentina U-20 National Team.

In 2026, the Argentine will take his talents to the United States for the first time, bringing with him valuable international experience and a promising future.

Name: Agustín Rodríguez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Weight: 152 lbs.

Birthday: May 2, 2004

Hometown: Lomas de Zamora, Argentina

Previous teams: Club Atlético Lanús (Argentina), Anorthosis Famagusta FC (Cyprus)

Pronunciation: ah-goo-steen

RIFC now has 22 players under contract for the 2026 season:

2026 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (2): 1-Koke Vegas, 29-Jacob Castro

DEFENDERS (9): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 6-Aimé Mabika, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 32-Hamady Diop

MIDFIELDERS (7): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 10-Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson

FORWARDS (4): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 27-Mathieu Ndongo

