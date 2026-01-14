Girls Own the Field: Special All Girls Program Celebrates Empowerment on and off the Pitch
Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
It's (almost) National Girls and Women in Sports Day! This year, celebrate with Republic FC at Girls Own the Field, a high-energy, all-girls sports experience at Placer Valley Complex. On January 31, the Indomitable Club is teaming up with Roseville Youth Soccer Club, Iron Rose FC, Girls on the Run, and Roseville Youth Lacrosse Club for a program designed to inspire and empower players at every level.
REGISTER NOW!
Details
Date: January 31, 2026
Time: 9 AM - noon
Ages: 6-16
Location: Placer Valley Soccer Complex, 2600 Westbrook Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747
Participants ages 6-16 will have the opportunity to participate in a soccer clinic or lacrosse clinic. Through engaging drills, fast-paced small-sided games, and tactical exercises, the players will strengthen their technical skills, sharpen their decision-making, and deepen their understanding of the game. The event also focuses on helping players establish a strong foundation for success both on and off their field of choice.
Beyond sports skills, campers will benefit from mentorship opportunities with female coaches and staff, a panel discussion full of women working in sports, and a positive environment that promotes leadership, sportsmanship, and self-confidence. Players will develop lasting friendships, embrace teamwork, and experience the joy of playing in a community that celebrates female athletes.
Registration for this event is just $10 and includes a commemorative t-shirt, with all other proceeds directly supporting and growing girls' sports programs in Roseville.
About National Girls & Women in Sports Day
This annual celebration that honors the achievements of female athletes, recognizes the power of sports for girls and women, and advocates for equity in sports. Each year, communities across the country come together to offer events and special programming, as well as share inspirational stories of those who have championed this effort.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 14, 2026
- Switchbacks FC Sign Forward Khori Bennett for 2026 & 2027 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule - Oakland Roots
- Battery Add Cameron, Seaton, Calabrese to Complete Technical Staff - Charleston Battery
- Girls Own the Field: Special All Girls Program Celebrates Empowerment on and off the Pitch - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Signs Defender Maliek Howell - New Mexico United
- Birmingham Legion FC and SV Werder Bremen in Advanced Discussions Regarding Ramiz Hamouda - Birmingham Legion FC
- Sporting JAX Sets Home Match Kickoff Times for Men's USL Championship Inaugural Season, Announces Preseason Friendly and Season Tickets On-Sale - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Logan Ketterer Is Back in the Bluegrass in 2026 - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez on Loan for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Lukas Burns, Shaan Hundal and Gabriel Alves - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Girls Own the Field: Special All Girls Program Celebrates Empowerment on and off the Pitch
- Republic FC Acquires Forward Mayele Malango from Monterey Bay FC Via Transfer
- Former Club Captain Jeremy Hall Named Head Coach for U-18 USMNT
- Republic FC Adds Two Local Standouts on USL Academy Contracts
- Republic FC Reinforces Roster with Wingback Pierre Reedy