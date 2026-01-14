Girls Own the Field: Special All Girls Program Celebrates Empowerment on and off the Pitch

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







It's (almost) National Girls and Women in Sports Day! This year, celebrate with Republic FC at Girls Own the Field, a high-energy, all-girls sports experience at Placer Valley Complex. On January 31, the Indomitable Club is teaming up with Roseville Youth Soccer Club, Iron Rose FC, Girls on the Run, and Roseville Youth Lacrosse Club for a program designed to inspire and empower players at every level.

REGISTER NOW!

Details

Date: January 31, 2026

Time: 9 AM - noon

Ages: 6-16

Location: Placer Valley Soccer Complex, 2600 Westbrook Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747

Participants ages 6-16 will have the opportunity to participate in a soccer clinic or lacrosse clinic. Through engaging drills, fast-paced small-sided games, and tactical exercises, the players will strengthen their technical skills, sharpen their decision-making, and deepen their understanding of the game. The event also focuses on helping players establish a strong foundation for success both on and off their field of choice.

Beyond sports skills, campers will benefit from mentorship opportunities with female coaches and staff, a panel discussion full of women working in sports, and a positive environment that promotes leadership, sportsmanship, and self-confidence. Players will develop lasting friendships, embrace teamwork, and experience the joy of playing in a community that celebrates female athletes.

Registration for this event is just $10 and includes a commemorative t-shirt, with all other proceeds directly supporting and growing girls' sports programs in Roseville.

About National Girls & Women in Sports Day

This annual celebration that honors the achievements of female athletes, recognizes the power of sports for girls and women, and advocates for equity in sports. Each year, communities across the country come together to offer events and special programming, as well as share inspirational stories of those who have championed this effort.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.