Battery Add Cameron, Seaton, Calabrese to Complete Technical Staff

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery announced Wednesday the additions of Ian Cameron, Rob Seaton and Pete Calabrese to Head Coach Ben Pirmann's technical staff. Cameron and Seaton will serve as assistant coaches, and Calabrese will be the club's new performance director.

"We are very excited to bring some exceptional people and high-level performers aboard to the Battery's technical department," said Coach Pirmann. "Ian, Pete and Rob are incredible and selfless, with tremendous amounts of experience. We have a group of people who are hungry to support our players and push to be the best team and club that we can possibly be. Our players and supporters should be very excited about these additions to our club and community."

A native of Glasgow, Scotland, Cameron most recently led USL League One side South Georgia Tormenta FC from 2020 through 2025 as their head coach. Cameron captured the League One title in 2022 with Tormenta and compiled a 58W-73L-33D record across all competitions.

Cameron additionally oversaw the record-breaking transfer of Nick Akoto to EFL League One side Burton Albion FC in 2024 and placed seven players on USL League All-League Teams. The Scottish tactician first joined Tormenta in 2018 as the Tormenta 2 head coach following a collegiate career at his alma mater, Mercer University, where he was also later an assistant coach.

Seaton makes the move to the Battery after seven seasons on the College of Charleston coaching staff. With the Cougars, Seaton was the Associate Head Coach since July 2023, where he was involved in all aspects of the men's soccer program, from recruiting, coaching, and managing the team operations, as well as individual student-athletes.

Hailing from Whitby, England, Seaton first moved to South Carolina for his collegiate career at Lander University from 2012 to 2015. Seaton featured in 64 appearances for the Bearcats, helping lead the team to three NCAA Division II Tournaments and a Peach Belt Conference regular season championship in 2012, and earned All-PBC Tournament Team honors in 2015.

Calabrese joins the Battery as the club's performance director, where he will lead strength and conditioning, nutrition, injury prevention, and fitness. Calabrese previously oversaw player fitness and conditioning as the performance director for the Tampa Bay Rowdies from 2019 to 2023. He additionally held similar positions at D.C. United, the United States U-17 national team, the U.S. Virgin Islands national team and Tampa Bay United during his performance coaching career.

A Spring Hill, Florida, native, Calabrese returns to South Carolina, where he played collegiately at the University of South Carolina Aiken. Calabrese was a goalkeeper for the Pacers from 2000 to 2003, and later earned his master's degree in athletic training at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

"Our staff will be well-rounded and eager to improve daily," said Coach Pirmann. "Ian and Pete have shown their credentials throughout their time in professional soccer and their track records speak for themselves; they are pure winners. Rob is one of the best young coaches in all of America, and his ability to make an impact on this team on the pitch will be incredible."

Rounding out the technical staff are assistant coaches Brian Jones and Robbie Crawford, who return for their fifth and second seasons, respectively. Additionally, head athletic trainer Bobby Weisenberger returns for his 17th season with the Battery.







