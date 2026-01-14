Switchbacks FC Sign Forward Khori Bennett for 2026 & 2027

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that it has signed forward Khori Bennett to a multi-year contract covering the 2026 and 2027 USL Championship seasons. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.

Previously, Bennett joined Sacramento Republic midway through the 2025 season and quickly made an impact. He scored five goals to finish as the club's third-leading goal scorer for the season, recorded 29 touches inside the opposition penalty area, and maintained a passing accuracy of approximately 70%.

"Khori is coming into us as a league elite goal scorer with proven experience in the Western Conference. Having worked with him previously, at Reading United, where he became the club's all-time leading goal scorer, I know the fantastic character we are getting in the building," said Head Coach Alan McCann. "He has high standards for himself to match his high ambitions, so it is a perfect fit from the football side and the character side for our dressing room."

Bennett spent the 2024 season with Las Vegas Lights FC, where he played a key role in the club's first-ever playoff appearance. During the campaign, he made 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and adding one assist.

This forward began his professional career in 2022 with USL League One side Charlotte Independence. Across two seasons with the club, he recorded 18 goals and three assists in 64 appearances. He notched his first career hat trick on July 28, 2022, and was later named USL League One Player of the Month.

At the collegiate level, Bennett competed for Northeastern University for three seasons before transferring to Radford University for his senior year. During his college career, he also gained valuable experience in USL 2 (formerly known as USL Premier Development League) with Reading United AC.

Across four seasons with Reading United, Bennett made 24 regular-season appearances and scored 11 goals. Including his goals in the playoffs and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Bennett finished his time with the club as Reading United AC's all-time leading goal scorer.

"I am very happy to be joining the Colorado Springs Switchbacks organization," said Bennett. "I'm excited to compete in one of the league's best environments and in front of some of the most passionate fans. I'm ready to achieve great success with this club."

Name: Khori Bennett

Position: Forward

Height: 5'11"

Date of Birth: December 13th, 1997

Age: 28

Hometown: Kingston, Jamaica

Previous Club: Sacramento Republic FC

Transaction: The Colorado Springs Switchbacks signed forward Khori Bennett on January 14th, 2026







