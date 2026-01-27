Switchbacks FC Sign Two Academy Contracts for the 2026 Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that it has signed Dane Valenti & Aaron Pondeca to USL Academy contracts for the 2026 season. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.

As a USL Academy signing, Valenti and Pondeca will train and compete for the Switchbacks in the USL Championship and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup without forgoing their NCAA eligibility.

"Dane joined our second team last year and, from day one, has been a key piece of the group. He has shown strong consistency, intelligence in midfield, and a high level of professionalism," said Switcbacks II Head Coach Keelan Power. "This contract marks a significant step in Dane's development, and we look forward to supporting him as he continues his progression within the academy pathway while continuing to grow with the first team for the 2026 season."

Valenti joins the Switchbacks after a decorated high school and developmental career. A standout at Faith Lutheran High School, he earned Offensive Player of the Year honors in both 2022 and 2023, along with Regional First Team, All-State First Team, Lutheran All-American, and Scholar Athlete recognition.

"I have trained really hard to reach this next level, and I am so thankful to the Switchbacks organization for recognizing that hard work and for giving me this opportunity," said Valenti. "I am thrilled to continue to grow and learn from the players and coaches on this team and to hopefully add value to a successful season."

In 2024, Valenti was selected as a substitute during a USL League One Hailstorm trial, before competing with Lancaster FC (UPSL U23 Premier) in the 2024-25 season, where he was named Northeast All-Conference First Team. He continued his development with Switchbacks II in 2025 and later earned an opportunity with the Switchbacks first team trial that same year.

Valenti carries a 3.75 GPA from Faith Lutheran High School and College Preparatory School and is committed to Creighton University for Fall 2027.

Name: Dane Valenti

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'6"

Date of Birth: October 31st, 2007

Age: 19

Hometown: Summerlin, Nevada

"Aaron joined us during the winter break and, from day one, has pushed to earn a place within the first-team setup. Since stepping into that environment, he has shown no signs of slowing down," said Power. "Aaron has consistently demonstrated pace, intent, and a strong work ethic, along with a clear desire to improve. His attitude and performances have made a positive impression, and we are excited to continue supporting his development as he progresses within the club pathway."

Pondeca brings elite academy and collegiate experience to the Switchbacks. He developed within the FC Dallas Academy before competing at Mercer University during the 2024-25 season.

In his freshman year, Pondeca earned All-SoCon Freshman Team honors (2024), highlighting his immediate impact at the collegiate level.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to sign an academy contract with the Switchbacks. Coming from Texas to Colorado, it's an exciting step to be back in a professional environment," said Podenca. "I'm looking forward to developing every day, learning from the staff and pros around me, and representing the club and community with pride."

Name: Aaron Pondeca

Position: Forward

Height: 5'10"

Date of Birth: March 28th, 2006

Age: 20

Hometown: Flower Mound, Texas







