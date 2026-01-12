Switchbacks FC Sign Forward Adrien Perez for 2026 & 2027

Published on January 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that it has signed forward Adrien Perez to a multi-year contract covering the 2026 and 2027 USL Championship seasons. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.

Perez joins the club following two productive seasons with Louisville City FC in the USL Championship. During his time with LouCity, Perez appeared in 54 matches and established himself as a consistent attacking threat. He recorded nine goals and nine assists while creating 36 chances and registering 25 shots on target. His impact extended beyond the attacking third, as he contributed defensively with 12 clearances and eight interceptions, accumulating a total of 2,731 minutes across all competitions.

"Adrien is a proven winner who has been a standout in the league for many years. His creativity and the excitement he brings on the attacking end is something that adds to our firepower instantly," said Head Coach Alan McCann. "He is coming in hungry to add to his success in previous years and will be another fantastic character in our dressing room.."

Prior to his stint in Louisville, Perez spent the 2023 season with San Diego Loyal SC, where he tallied 10 goals and three assists in 31 appearances. He also brings valuable Major League Soccer experience, having played for Los Angeles FC from 2019 to 2020, where he was part of the Supporters' Shield-winning squad in 2019, as well as D.C. United from 2021 to 2022.

Collegiately, Perez attended Loyola Marymount University, where he earned All-West Coast Conference First Team honors twice during his career. Following his graduation, he continued his professional journey in the Major Arena Soccer League with the Ontario Fury, making 28 appearances and scoring an impressive 47 goals.

"I can't wait to get the season started with the boys and give my all for the fans and the city," said Perez.

Name: Adrien Perez

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: October 13th, 1995

Age: 30

Hometown: Ontario, CA

Previous Club: Louisville City FC

