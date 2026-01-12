Former MLS Champion Forward Miguel Berry Joins Battery

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery are delighted to announce the signing of Spanish forward Miguel Berry to the 2026 roster on Monday, pending league and federation approval. The former MLS champion brings a wealth of goalscoring experience to the Battery's attacking corps.

Berry, 28, first signed with the Columbus Crew in 2020, scoring 13 goals and making 125 appearances in MLS with the Crew, D.C. United, Atlanta United, and LA Galaxy. Berry won the 2021 Campeones Cup with Columbus and the 2024 MLS Cup with LA.

"What convinced me was really my conversations with Ben Pirmann," said Berry. "For the first time in my career, I was free to choose what club I wanted to play for, and I feel like his vision for the team caters to my strengths as a player and I have the utmost respect for what he's accomplished with this club in the past. I'm beyond excited to truly showcase the player I've always been."

The 6-3 striker most recently played for the Galaxy from 2024 to 2025. Berry featured in 59 matches and tallied four goals and five assists across all competitions for the club. His goals during the 2024 MLS season proved crucial to preserving LA's undefeated campaign at home, ultimately leading to winning the MLS Cup. The striker made stops at D.C. (2022) and Atlanta (2023) prior to LA.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann is looking forward to adding Berry's experience and pedigree to the squad.

"Miguel is an extremely talented footballer who has performed very well as a professional, won trophies, scored goals, and worked his socks off to perform," said Coach Pirmann. "Physically, he is gifted with size, strength and fluidity in his movements. He has abilities that we want to utilize and get him the ball in dangerous areas, while he makes players around him better with each moment of action.

"However, his best attributes are his technical skills and tactical awareness. He has great experience and knows how to win. We are extremely excited to have Miguel on our team."

Berry's breakout came during his tenure in Columbus, where he was selected seventh overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. The striker tallied 10 goals and one assist in 38 matches across all competitions from 2021 to 2022 for the Crew, and helped the Ohio club win the 2021 Campeones Cup over Cruz Azul.

Berry also scored five goals and two assists across two brief loan stints with San Diego Loyal SC in the USL Championship in 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, Berry is no stranger to Patriots Point. He competed with Columbus in the 2022 Carolina Challenge Cup, a visit he remembers fondly.

"My time in Charleston was incredible," said Berry. "I had no idea how beautiful it was until that preseason trip. I remember playing against the Battery and how competitive I thought the team was then."

Born in Barcelona, Spain, Berry moved to the United States and played collegiately at the University of San Diego. Berry had a standout career with the Toreros and garnered numerous awards, including All-America honors, MAC Hermann National Player of the Year semifinalist, conference co-player of the year, and multiple all-conference team selections, among others.

Berry is a dual citizen of Spain and the United States and is bilingual in Spanish and English.

Joining ahead of the preseason commencing, Berry is looking forward to his new chapter in Charleston.

"My message to the fans is just how excited I am to represent the club and the city," said Berry. "I believe what the USL tries to create organically with the fans is irreplicable and I'm looking forward to being a part of that."

2026 Roster Goalkeepers: Daniel Kuzemka, Luis Zamudio

Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock, Graham Smith

Midfielders: Chris Allan, Wilmer Cabrera Jr., Jeremy Kelly, Houssou Landry, Viggo Ortiz, Emilio Ycaza

Forwards: Miguel Berry, Douglas Martínez, Colton Swan







