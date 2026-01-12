Rowdies to Host Select-A-Seat and Open House Ahead of 2026 Season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies are set to host an Open House and Select-A-Seat event on Saturday, January 17 from 10 a.m-2 p.m. at Al Lang Stadium, offering fans the chance to reserve their season tickets for the 2026 USL Championship season during an open training session.

The event is free and open to the public, including current Rowdies season ticket members who wish to attend and get their first look at the new squad as they prepare for the upcoming regular season campaign set to kick off on March 7. In total, 17 new players have been secured to the club's revamped roster as Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato heads into his first full season at the helm.

Gates open for the Select-A-Seat and Open House event starting at 10 a.m., with the team set to begin training at that time. Fans are encouraged to explore the stadium during the event to find their ideal view and reserve their seat for all the action in 2026. The open training session will last until 11 a.m. Following that, fans are invited to stay for a meet-and-greet and autograph session with players and coaches in the Midfield Courtyard inside Al Lang.

Complimentary concessions will be provided for all fans in attendance, along with free sampling offerings from Colony Grill Pizza and Viva Tequilla Seltzer. Fans can also enjoy family-friendly games and activities throughout the event.

From the Supporters Section to the most premium seats directly behind the team bench, there are exclusive new savings for season ticket members across the board at Al Lang in 2026. Season Ticket pricing has been lowered in all sections for the new season, with savings ranging from 17 percent to as much as 34 percent compared to 2025 pricing. Rowdies season ticket members also enjoy exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions, complimentary access to select preseason matches, and priority access to playoff tickets.

Fans should be advised that there will be no parking available at the Al Lang Stadium during the event due to the Saturday Morning Market. Additional parking options at nearby parking garages can be found at rowdiessoccer.com/parking.

Click here to RSVP for the Select-A-Seat event. Visit rowdiessoccer.com/seasontickets to or call 727-222-2000 to speak directly with a member of the Rowdies sales staff to learn more about the benefits of becoming a season ticket member.







