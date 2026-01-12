Rhode Island FC Signs Defender Nick Scardina for 2026 Season

Published on January 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed defender Nick Scardina for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The 24-year-old Portland, Oregon native brings more than 4,800 minutes of professional experience to the Ocean State after spending the first three years of his career with Major League Soccer organization Charlotte FC.

"Nick is an experienced defender who loves getting forward and adding to the attack," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "His experience and skillset on both ends of the pitch will be incredibly valuable for us."

Scardina began his professional career in 2023 when he was selected with the 40th overall pick of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Charlotte FC. After impressing in preseason, Scardina signed with the club's MLS Next Pro affiliate, Crown Legacy FC, and enjoyed a breakout rookie season. Starting 25 of the club's 28 regular-season games, the defender netted three goals and finished second on the team with four assists. Scardina was a key piece of a defensive line that conceded the fewest goals in the Eastern Conference (23) in 2023, finishing second on the team with 44 clearances and 24 successful crosses en route to a first-place conference finish in the regular season.

In 2024, the 24-year-old continued to shine with Crown Legacy FC, making a further 18 appearances and contributing six goals and four assists. His performance eventually earned him his Major League Soccer debut on July 13, where he came off the bench in a 3-1 win vs. FC Cincinnati. After two successful years in MLS Next Pro, Scardina broke into the first team in 2025, starting eight games in 15 MLS appearances for Charlotte FC and helping it to a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

After spending his youth development years with the Portland Timbers Academy, Scardina played four seasons of collegiate soccer at the University of Washington, where he started 50 of his 60 career appearances for the Huskies. He scored 18 goals and dished seven assists throughout his career, earning a selection to the Pac-12 All-Conference First Team following his senior season in 2022. During his junior season in 2021, he became the first player in Huskies history to score his first three career goals in the same game, totaling five goals on the year and helping Washington to a runner-up finish in the 2021 NCAA College Cup.

Name: Nick Scardina

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175 lbs.

Birthday: June 22, 2001

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Previous teams: Charlotte FC (MLS), Crown Legacy FC (MLSNP), University of Washington (NCAA)

Pronunciation: SCAR-DEE-NAH

RIFC now has 20 players under contract for the 2026 season:

2026 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (1): 1-Koke Vegas

DEFENDERS (9): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 6-Aimé Mabika, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 32-Hamady Diop

MIDFIELDERS (6): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson

FORWARDS (4): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 27-Mathieu Ndongo

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.