Defender Jones Inks New Three-Year Deal with LouCity

Published on January 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC has signed defender Josh Jones to a new three-year contract through the 2028 season.

The 23-year-old Jones is coming off an impactful rookie campaign that saw him land a spot on the USL Championship's All-League First Team. He was also a finalist for the league's Defender of the Year award, won by his teammate Kyle Adams.

The deal is pending league and federation approval.

"We are happy to extend Josh here at Louisville City," head coach Danny Cruz said. "We have enjoyed watching his development both on and off the field as he played such an important role for us in 2025. I am looking forward to continuing to play a role in his development and believe that he will continue to play an important role in our pursuit of another USL Championship title."

The 6-foot-5 center back made 20 regular-season appearances for LouCity, including 16 starts. He scored one goal and tallied two assists.

"I'm extremely excited to extend my time with LouCity. This club and city have been incredible with their support and they deserve more trophies," Jones said. "I can't wait to be back out there at Lynn Family Stadium in 2026 and years to come."

Jones joined LouCity in January 2025 after four seasons at the University of Louisville, where he was twice named to the All-ACC Third Team and helped the Cardinals reach three NCAA Tournaments.

He appeared in 69 games for the Cardinals, starting 65. He scored 11 collegiate goals and added five assists over his collegiate career, including four game-winning goals.

After his junior season, Jones was selected 47th overall by Real Salt Lake in the MLS SuperDraft but returned to UofL for his senior year to captain the Cardinals.

While in college, Jones spent his summers playing with the Ocean City Nor'Easters of the pre-professional USL League Two, where he was the league's Defender of the Year.

While still attending North Penn High School in Landsdale, Pa., near Philadelphia, Jones was included in the 32-player roster for the 2019 Generation Adidas Invitational at Real Madrid.







