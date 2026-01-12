Mark Briggs Departs for MLS Opportunity; Jay Heaps Named Head Coach of Birmingham Legion FC

January 12, 2026

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC today announced a coaching transition ahead of the 2026 season. Mark Briggs will depart the club following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign for an MLS Opportunity.

The club thanks Briggs for his leadership and commitment during the 2025 season. Birmingham Legion FC appreciates his contributions and wishes him continued success in the next chapter of his coaching career.

"I want to thank the Birmingham Legion FC organization, the players, and the supporters for the opportunity," said Mark Briggs. "Birmingham is a passionate soccer city, and I'm grateful for the experience and the relationships built during my time here. I wish the club continued success moving forward as I take the next step in my coaching career."

Jay Heaps to Lead Legion FC into 2026

Following Briggs' departure, Jay Heaps will assume the role of Head Coach with immediate effect, leading Birmingham Legion FC into the 2026 USL Championship season.

To fully prioritize the sporting side of the club, Heaps will remain as Chief Executive Officer and Head Coach, Nick Hall, previously Chief Business Officer, will assume the role of President, overseeing business operations and ensuring organizational continuity and Augie Ruiz will assume the role of Technical Director, where he will take on additional responsibilities overseeing player personnel decisions.

"I want to thank Mark for his time and efforts with the club and wish him and his family all the best in this next opportunity." said Jay Heaps. "As we continue to strengthen the organization and execute our vision on and off the field, these decisions are about putting Birmingham Legion FC in the best position to be successful. I'm excited to lead the team as Head Coach, and the work has already begun to reset standards, build culture, and prepare for the 2026 season."

The move reflects a deliberate leadership structure designed to ensure both the sporting and business sides of the club receive the dedicated focus and expertise required to support long-term success.

Elite Pedigree, Proven Leadership

Jay Heaps brings one of the most accomplished resumes in American soccer to the Legion FC touchline.

"Jay has been a foundational figure in building Birmingham Legion FC, and his appointment reflects both continuity and ambition for where we are headed as a club," said Owner James Outland. "He understands this market, this organization, and what it takes to compete at a high level. We are confident in his leadership as we move into the next chapter."

A standout collegiate midfielder at Duke University, Heaps was awarded the Hermann Trophy in 1998, recognizing him as the top collegiate soccer player in the United States. During his time at Duke, he captained elite squads, earned multiple All-America honors, and was widely regarded as one of the most influential players in NCAA soccer.

That success translated immediately to the professional game. Heaps was selected second overall in the MLS SuperDraft, launching an 11-year Major League Soccer playing career that included more than 300 MLS appearances. Known for his intelligence, composure, and leadership, Heaps was widely viewed as a coach on the field throughout his playing career.

Coaching Resume

Heaps transitioned seamlessly into coaching following his playing career and has built a resume rooted in top-level professional experience.

He served as Head Coach of the New England Revolution from 2011 to 2017, guiding the club through multiple postseason campaigns and leading the team to the 2014 MLS Cup Final. During his tenure, Heaps became known for building disciplined, competitive teams and for developing players within a clear tactical framework.

As a founding figure of Birmingham Legion FC, Heaps has helped build the club's identity, culture, and competitive foundation from the ground up. Stepping into the head coaching role allows him to bring that vision directly to the training ground and matchday environment.

"This is an important moment for the club," said Jay Heaps. "We're taking a clear, honest look at where we are and where we want to go. Our focus is on accountability, consistency, and building an environment that brings out the best in our players and staff as we prepare for the 2026 season."







