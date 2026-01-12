Commonwealth Credit Union, Lexington Sporting Club Bring Fans LSC-Branded Debit and Credit Cards
Published on January 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky, - Lexington Sporting Club and Commonwealth Credit Union have teamed up to bring Kentuckians co-branded LSC x CCU debit and credit cards, the first in club history.
The LSC credit and debit cards offer card members exclusive benefits like ticket and merch discounts, as well as the ability to represent LSC with every swipe or tap.
"We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with Commonwealth Credit Union," said Madyson Foster-Smith, director of partnerships at Lexington SC. "Their grassroots marketing efforts have significantly contributed to our community's growth and development. The introduction of our co-branded debit and credit cards not only enhances our local identity but also provides the Commonwealth with unique benefits with Lexington SC. Together, we are fostering a stronger community and empowering our fans and supporters to manage their finances through the power of soccer."
The collaboration highlights a shared focus on community-first values, furthering a partnership that reflects the positive impact sports and a reputable, Kentucky-based financial institution can have across the Commonwealth.
"As the official credit union of Lexington Sporting Club, we are excited to partner with them to bring fans a unique way to show their team spirit every day," said Karen Harbin, Commonwealth Credit Union president/CEO. "The co-branded credit and debit cards are more than just payment options. They are also a symbol of our shared commitment to the community and the passion that drives the game. The idea came from embracing the enthusiasm of the LSC fan base and recognizing the pride they have in their team."
Fans can secure their own LSC card from Commonwealth Credit Union by calling 502.564.4775 or toll-free at 800.228.6420, or by dropping into their local CCU branch.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
