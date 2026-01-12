Blaine Ferri Back in the Bluegrass in 2026

Published on January 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Midfield maestro Blaine Ferri is back with the Greens in 2026.

The 25-year-old initially signed a 25-day contract with Lexington Sporting Club last July. Ferri immediately impressed, earning an extension and finishing the season as a mainstay in the Starting XI.

He started every match for Lexington from Aug. 1 through the end of the season, logging 13 appearances and finishing second on the club with four assists.

Ferri also created 16 scoring chances and won 60% of his tackle attempts.

"I'm very happy to be back in Lexington," said Ferri. "I can't wait to play in our stadium in front of these great fans again."

Ferri began his soccer career in 2019 with SpVgg Greuther Fürth II, a German fourth-division club and reserve squad for the 2. Bundesliga side Regionalliga Bayern.

He then made the move to USL League One's Fort Lauderdale CF in 2020 before signing with North Texas SC for the 2021-22 seasons. He made 40 total appearances for North Texas before jumping to the Championship with FC Tulsa in 2023.

In two seasons with Tulsa, Ferri logged 58 appearances across all competitions, recording two goals and five assists.

Ferri joins Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence and Aaron Molloy as midfielders signed to LSC's 2026 USL Championship roster.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Logan Ketterer, Oliver Semmle, Brooks Thompson

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Milo Yosef







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.