Indy Eleven Signs Forward Kian Williams

Published on January 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed English forward Kian Williams, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

The 26-year-old Williams played for Valour FC in the Canadian Premier League in 2025. The Leicester, England, native scored goals in back-to-back games mid-season, including one vs. the HFX Wanderers on his birthday on July 1. In 11 matches with eight starts, the 6'0, 172-pound Williams recorded 14 shots, 14 fouls won, 12 tackles won, 29 duels won, three interceptions, and two chances created.

In 2023 for Valour he tied for the team lead in goals (4) and assists (5) in 23 games with 22 starts, transitioning to a striker role late in the season. He finished the campaign with 18 chances created, 26 fouls won, 47 shots (17 on target), 15 tackles won, 74 recoveries, 68 duels won, 10 aerial duels won and nine interceptions.

Prior to his time in Canada, Williams played for Keflavík ÍF in the Icelandic second tier. He helped the club earn promotion to the top tier Úrvalsdeild, recording 13 goals and seven assists in 64 appearances in all competitions from 2020-22. Williams began his career in Iceland in 2019 for Magni Grenivik in the second tier, scoring five goals in 14 games.

A product of the Leicester City youth system from U10 through U23, Williams was loaned to Southern Football League Premier Division Central clubs Barwell in August of 2018 and Stratford Town in January of 2019.

Williams is the fourth English player on the 2026 Boys in Blue roster, joining returning veterans Jack Blake (Nottingham), Reice Charles-Cook (Lewisham), and Hayden White (Greenwich).

The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven Roster (1/12/26)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Eric Dick

Defenders (6): Anthony Herbert, Pat Hogan, Alejandro Mitrano, Josh O'Brien, Makel Rasheed, Hayden White

Midfielders (5): Jack Blake, Allen Gavilanes, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (5): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing, Kian Williams







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.