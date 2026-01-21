Indy Eleven Signs Five-Time All-USL Defender Paco Craig

Published on January 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed five-time USL Championship All-League defender Paco Craig, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

The London, England, native signed his first pro contract in 2016 with Louisville City FC. He helped them to back-to-back USL Cup championships in 2017 and 2018, earning USL First-Team All-League honors and finishing second in the USL "Defender of the Year" voting both seasons.

The 6'2, 190-pound Craig earned his five All-League honors in a span of six seasons, adding Second-Team All-USL Championship in 2019 for Louisville City, First-Team recognition for Miami FC in 2021, and Second-Team accolades for Miami in 2022.

In nine seasons in the USL-C, Craig is the league's all-time leader in aerial duels won (709) and he ranks second in clearances (953), fourth in blocks (171), fifth in duels won (1,225) and interceptions (329), 16th in games started (225), 18th in minutes played (19,971), and tied for 19th in tackles won (202).

He played for North Carolina FC in the USL-C in 2024 and 2025. He helped North Carolina advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, recording 88 duels won, 16 interceptions, seven chances created, and a goal in 19 matches with 16 starts. Craig earned USL-C "Team of the Week" honors twice last season in Week 3 and Week 10.

In 2024 for North Carolina FC, Craig earned USL-C "Team of the Week" honors four times. He scored three goals and won 27 tackles, 161 duels, and 95 aerial duels, adding 24 interceptions in 32 matches.

Craig returned to the USL-C in 2021 for Miami FC, tying for the league lead among defenders with 198 recoveries and finishing fourth overall with 134 clearances, while also posting a 63.9 percent duel success rate and 62.6 aerial duel success rate, and earning a +7.50 Goals Added mark to lead all center backs in the Championship.

He helped Miami equal the Championship's single-season record with 17 shutouts in 2022, recording 111 clearances and winning 67.6 percent of duels and 65.7 percent of aerial duels.

In 2023 for Miami FC, Craig recorded 143 clearances, 37 interceptions and 198 recoveries while posting a tackle success rate of 63.6 percent and duel success rate of 65.4 percent, ranking third among center backs with a +6.63 Goals Added mark according to American Soccer Analysis.

Craig came to the United States to play soccer at Young Harris College (Ga.) from 2013-15, earning induction into the Mountain Lions' Hall of Fame in 2023. Craig was a three-time All-American, finishing his three-year collegiate career with 17 goals and 14 assists for 48 points in 57 matches. He earned Peach Belt Conference "Player of the Year" in 2015 after scoring seven goals and recording five assists, and he was the PBC "Freshman of the Year" in 2013.

The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven Roster (1/21/26)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Eric Dick

Defenders (8): Hesron Barry, Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Pat Hogan, Alejandro Mitrano, Josh O'Brien, Makel Rasheed, Hayden White

Midfielders (6): Jack Blake, Allen Gavilanes, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Noble Okello, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (5): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing, Kian Williams







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.