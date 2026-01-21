Milo Yosef Returns to Lexington SC for 2026 USL Championship Season

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Forward Milo Yosef is back in Lexington for the second season of a multi-year deal he signed prior to the 2025 campaign.

"I'm really happy to be back and get the opportunity to wear the LSC jersey this year," said Yosef. "I can't wait to embrace the new teammates and see some familiar faces. We still have unfinished business to take care of."

Yosef, a 27-year-old winger from Aachen, Germany, missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to injury.

He inked his first professional deal with FC Tulsa in 2023, going on to appear 64 times for the club in two seasons across all competitions. He tallied seven goals and five assists, also showcasing the ability to play wing-back.

Yosef authored an illustrious collegiate career at Marshall University before his time in the USL Championship. Yosef won the 2020 College Cup with the Thundering Herd and compiled a plethora of awards, including three First Team All-Conference mentions, two Conference Player of the Year nods and two United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Southeast Region honors.

Yosef joins his former Tulsa teammates Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum and Blaine Ferri, as well as his former Marshall teammate Oliver Semmle, as members of LSC's 2026 roster.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Logan Ketterer, Oliver Semmle, Brooks Thompson

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Milo Yosef







