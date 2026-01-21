Miami FC Announces 2026 Technical Staff
Published on January 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the team's 2026 Technical Staff ahead of the start of the next USL Championship season.
Head Coach Gaston Maddoni will be joined by Assistant Coach Lucas Vaeza and Goalkeeper Coach Cristian Blanco, all returning from the 2025 USL Championship season.
The club's latest addition to the technical staff features Victor Lonchuk joining the team as an Assistant Coach. Lonchuk joins Miami FC following two seasons as an Assistant Coach with USL Championship side Loudoun United FC. In his position as First Assistant Coach, Lonchuk helped Loudoun reach playoffs for the first time in club history.
"Proud to officially join Miami FC! Conversations with Todd Eason and Gaston Maddoni made it clear this is a project aligned with my values and ambition," said Lonchuk on joining the Maddoni's technical staff. "Having worked at every level of the U.S. soccer pyramid, I believe my holistic, player-centered approach and focus on developing each individual will elevate the collective performance and drive results on the field. I'm excited to put my passion and experience to work."
Prior to coaching at Loudoun, Lonchuk was an Assistant Coach at San Antonio FC and the First Team Performance Director at D.C. United.
"The addition of Victor Lonchuk to our technical staff will not only further strengthen our sporting department, but also visibly reinforce the club's clear and deliberate identity on and off the pitch," said General Manager Todd Eason. "Our club and team will greatly benefit from Victor's extensive experience and passion towards growth and development."
This announcement comes ahead of Miami FC's Open Tryouts being hosted this weekend, held by Eason, Maddoni, and the coaching staff. Registration is available now at miamifc.com/tryouts
