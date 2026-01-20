Sports Performance Hub Appoints Nick Sakiewicz as CEO and Co-Founder, Marking a New Phase of Growth in Homestead

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Homestead, Fla. - Sports Performance Hub (SPH), the next-generation sports, education, and community development project, taking shape in South Florida, announced the appointment of Nick Sakiewicz as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. Today's news coincides with Sakiewicz's first official meeting on behalf of SPH, scheduled with the Mayor of Homestead Steven D. Losner, which underscores SPH's commitment to local partnerships, as the project enters its second phase of development.

Sakiewicz brings more than three decades of professional leadership experience gained in sports, stadium development, and large-scale urban and mixed-use projects to SPH. Recognized as one of the founding executives of Major League Soccer in the United States, he has led some of the most transformative, complex sports and real estate initiatives in the nation.

"Nick is a proven builder with deep experience turning vision into execution," said Gaston Remy. "He understands how to develop and operate sports platforms at scale, how to deliver complex infrastructure projects, and how these assets drive long-term economic, social, and community value. His leadership brings the discipline, credibility, and execution focus that SPH needs at this stage of its development."

SPH will be built on nearly 100 acres of land in Homestead through an 80-year land-use agreement, which represents a $280 million, 100% privately funded investment. The project integrates elite sports training, academic education, health and wellness, residential facilities, hospitality, and community spaces within a single campus designed to serve athletes, families, and the broader South Florida region.

As CEO and Co-Founder, Sakiewicz will lead SPH's transition from planning to execution, oversee organizational development, stakeholder engagement, and long-term growth strategy.

"Sports Performance Hub is not just about building venues," said Sakiewicz. "This is about creating a true sense of place-one that welcomes all walks of life and fosters a vibrant cultural community. It's a platform where high performance, education, and community intersect to create lasting, meaningful value and inspire the next generation. Partnering with the City of Homestead gives SPH a unique opportunity to deliver that vision at scale, and I'm excited to lead the organization into this next chapter."

Throughout his career, Sakiewicz has led transformational developments such as Red Bull Arena home to New York  Red Bulls and Subaru Park home to the  Philadelphia Union. He also played  central roles in developing landmark projects such as  Prudential Center in New Jersey  and a number of stadium and arena anchored entertainment districts. 

SPH is expected to break ground in March 2026 with an estimated opening in 2028. Once underway, the project is expected to generate more than 4,300 construction jobs and 600 permanent positions, while positioning Homestead as a new international hub for sports, entertainment, hospitality, education, innovation.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.