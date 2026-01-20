LouCity, Racing Launch '502 Crew' Supporter Section Program

Louisville's professional soccer clubs today launched the 502 Crew, a transformative new program designed to ignite Lynn Family Stadium's atmosphere and fill the supporter end like never before.

Free registration is open now at LouCity.com/502crew and RacingLouFC.com/502crew. Members will receive access to purchase one of 502 tickets - each costing just $5.02 while supplies last - the week of Louisville City and Racing Louisville home games.

The 502 Crew exists to recruit, empower and unite fans toward creating one of American soccer's most intimidating environments.

"Every great club boasts a packed supporter section bringing synchronized energy, and we're on a mission to create that atmosphere to Lynn Family Stadium," said James O'Connor, president of LouCity and Racing. "This is your invitation to become part of something special. Through the 502 Crew, we want opponents to dread playing here and our players to know they're never alone."

Inspired by Louisville's area code, the 502 Crew breaks down cost-of-entry barriers for groups such as students, young professionals and lower-income members of our community to back their local clubs. Leadership opportunities will also be offered to 502 Crew members upon registration with a goal toward coordinating chants and cheers that echo throughout Lynn Family Stadium.

502 Crew tickets will be located in the safe-standing, closed side of Lynn Family Stadium named the Estopinal End in honor of LouCity's late founder, Wayne Estopinal.

"Supporters are the heartbeat of our home game days," said LouCity's head coach, Danny Cruz. "We're excited to see the 502 Crew in action as, year after year, our teams have gained a competitive edge when crowds are at their best."

"We're thrilled to hear about the 502 Crew," added Racing's head coach, Bev Yanez, "and can't wait to feel the crowd's continued passion, support and energy at Lynn Family Stadium throughout the 2026 season."







