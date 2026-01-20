USL Names SiteOne Landscape Supply as Official Landscape Supply Partner

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







ROSWELL, Ga. - SiteOne Landscape Supply, the nation's largest wholesale supplier for the green industry, is now the Official Landscape Supply Partner of the United Soccer League (USL). The multi-year agreement spans all major USL properties and combines national brand visibility, team-level activations, and community programs that support field enhancements and the continued growth of soccer nationwide.

SiteOne will work closely with the USL and its clubs to support field enhancement efforts and provide resources to organizations that are expanding access to soccer. Among the initiatives of the partnership is "Rebuild the Field," a program that will identify and refurbish soccer fields in need of restoration within the communities that host a USL team.

"The passion USL fans bring to soccer is similar to the passion we at SiteOne feel for the green industry," said Shannon Versaggi, Chief Marketing Officer at SiteOne Landscape Supply. "Partnering with the USL allows us to connect with communities across the country to create vibrant spaces for athletes of all levels to play."

Beyond its community investment, SiteOne will also join the league's Preferred Supplier Program, which brings together "Best In Class" companies that provide products and services to professional sports teams and stadium developers. This collaboration helps ensure that fields across the league continue to meet the evolving standards of professional play.

"One of the most important elements to our teams' success is the quality of their pitch, and we're thrilled to have SiteOne join as a partner to work collaboratively with our clubs to ensure their fields are well maintained and meet industry standards," said Josh Keller, USL EVP of Corporate Development. "We're also grateful for SiteOne's commitment to making soccer more accessible in our USL communities."

As part of the partnership, SiteOne will appear in more than 100 nationally broadcast or streamed USL matches each season through field-level LED signage, with additional exposure across USL's digital platforms. Each year, SiteOne will also activate a team-level partnership with a featured USL club, including in-stadium signage, public address announcements, digital content, player appearances and hospitality experiences for local engagement in key markets.

The agreement begins in the 2026 season and runs through 2028, with programs and activations launching in collaboration with clubs in markets across the USL's national footprint.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.