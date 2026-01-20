Hounds Lock in Duo on Restructured Deals

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has agreed to restructured contracts with second-year defenders Beto Ydrach and Guillaume Vacter, pending USL and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.

The new deals come on the heels of both players' leading contributions to the Hounds' USL Championship title in 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed, but both new contracts go into effect for the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

"Gui and Beto played important roles in our success last season, and we're excited to reward them with new contracts. We expect them to remain key pieces within the group for years to come," Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

Ydrach, 24, famously netted the clinching penalty kick in the Hounds' shootout win over FC Tulsa to secure the league title, and he also headed the game-winning goal in the team's U.S. Open Cup victory over New York City FC in the Round of 32 last year. A Puerto Rico international with 17 appearances for his national team, Ydrach started 27 of the Hounds' 29 regular-season matches as a rookie out of the University of Akron.

Vacter, 25, signed with the Hounds a month into the 2025 season, and shortly after his April 26 debut for the team, he locked down an everyday starting role at center back. The native of Paris and first-year pro out of the University of Connecticut started the Hounds' final 23 regular-season matches and the playoff opener against Hartford Athletic before an injury knocked him out of the lineup in November.

Vacter, Ydrach and the rest of the Hounds will be on the field when preseason training for the team's Championship title defense begins Tuesday, Jan. 27.







