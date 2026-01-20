Birmingham Legion FC Welcomes Back Striker Ronaldo Damus

Published on January 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC is proud to announce the return of striker Ronaldo Damus ahead of the upcoming season, bringing one of the USL Championship's most reliable and dangerous goal scorers back to the Magic City on a permanent deal.

Damus first arrived in Birmingham in 2025 on loan from Swedish club GIF Sundsvall and immediately left his mark, becoming the club's most consistent attacking threat. With his sharp movement, pace in behind, and composure in front of goal, Damus finished the season as the 2025 BHM Golden Boot, leading the club in goals and establishing himself as the focal point of the club's attack. His 11 goals during the regular season ranked him tied among the top 10 goal scorers in the entire USL Championship, highlighting his impact not just in Birmingham, but across the league.

"He lives to score goals; he competes every minute, and he raises the level of everyone around him" said Head Coach Jay Heaps. "Our fans saw what he can do, and we're excited to have him back leading our attack."

A Haitian international, Damus developed through the FC Dallas academy and North Texas SC, where he claimed the USL League One Golden Boot, before building a strong USL Championship resume with Orange County SC, San Diego Loyal, Colorado Springs Switchbacks, and Birmingham Legion FC. He also gained valuable international experience in Sweden with GIF Sundsvall before returning to the USL Championship, where his scoring consistency has made him one of the league's most reliable strikers.

Standing 5'11" with explosive pace and sharp instincts around goal, Damus is known for his ability to find space in crowded penalty areas and finish in tight moments. Across his professional career, he has recorded multiple double digit scoring seasons, a rare achievement that places him among the elite strikers in the league.

For Legion FC, his return is more than a roster move. It is a statement.

Back in Birmingham, Damus returns with unfinished business to deliver goals, create moments fans remember, and help drive Legion FC toward championships in the Magic City.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.