Birmingham Legion FC Announces Roster Update as Martínez and Rufe Depart

Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC today announced that midfielder Enzo Martínez and defender Jake Rufe will depart the club following the conclusion of the 2025 season. Both decisions were reached after conversations between the players and the club regarding their futures and the club's plans for 2026. Although difficult, both parties mutually agreed that this was the appropriate time to part ways.

One of the most influential players in club history, Martínez departs Legion FC after four standout seasons in Birmingham. Since joining the club in 2022, the 5'7" Uruguayan midfielder appeared in 140 matches, scoring 35 goals and adding 25 assists across all competitions. Earlier this offseason, Martínez approached the club to discuss his future and the possibility of pursuing a new challenge. After several respectful conversations, the club and Enzo mutually agreed upon parting ways.

"To the fans, thank you for your passion, your energy, and your belief. Playing for you has been an honor I will carry with me forever. I hope I gave you moments to be proud of, and I'll always be grateful for every cheer, every handshake, every conversation, and every person I've met," said Martínez.

"Birmingham will always be a part of me. My family and I will never forget the memories we made here, and I will always hold this city close to my heart," Martínez continued.

CEO Jay Heaps shared "Enzo played a major role in the success of this club on and off the field. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and we are grateful for everything he contributed to Birmingham."

The Huntsville native, Rufe has been with Legion FC since 2020, becoming the club's longest-tenured Alabama-born player and a fan favorite throughout his five seasons in black and gold. Rufe entered the offseason as a free agent and expressed interest in pursuing a new challenge away from home. Since signing ahead of the 2020 campaign, the 6'2" defender appeared in 115 matches across all competitions, playing nearly every position across the backline and midfield. In 2025, Rufe made 23 appearances and scored two goals, continuing to show the consistency and reliability that defined his Legion FC career.

CEO Jay Heaps said, "Jake represented this club the right way every day. Being from Alabama gave him a special connection to our fans, and that presence will be missed."

With the departures of Martínez and Rufe, Birmingham Legion FC continues preparations for the 2026 USL Championship season. Additional roster updates will be announced in the coming weeks as the club builds toward the new campaign. The club remains in active discussions with several out-of-contract players as it shapes the roster for 2026.

Legion FC extends heartfelt thanks to both departing players for their commitment, effort, and impact on the Birmingham community.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.