Oklahoma City Unveils 'First Look' Renderings of New MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium

OKLAHOMA CITY - The City of Oklahoma City unveiled on Wednesday "first look" renderings of the stadium that will anchor a future sports and entertainment district in downtown OKC and serve as the home of OKC for Soccer's USL Championship club as the organization launched its inaugural season ticket campaign, offering fans the opportunity to reserve their place at the new MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium.

Construction on the new venue is expected to begin this spring, with the stadium scheduled to open in January 2028 ahead of the club's entry to the USL Championship.

"Time and again, we have realized a major economic and community benefit from our investments in sports facilities," said OKC Mayor David Holt. "Soccer is the world's most popular sport, and as a soccer fan and a cheerleader for our city, I am thrilled at this new vision. This stadium will be something we can be proud of and it's a foundation we can build upon in the years to come."

Located on the nine-acre property donated to the City by OKC for Soccer majority owner, Echo Investment Capital, the stadium's design draws inspiration from Oklahoma's natural landscape and the City's modern character. The north side opens to the downtown skyline, while a rhythmic canopy roof and dynamic fabric facade evoke prairie grass and open skies, enhanced by programmable LED lighting.

"We truly believe we can set the bar for how downtown venues interact with their communities," OKC for Soccer President Court Jeske said. "This will be a home for women's and men's soccer, football of all levels, concerts and so much more. Don't think of this as a stadium, but as a community center with a field in the middle."

Upon consideration of the stadium's development timeline, OKC for Soccer will now launch in the 2028 season, a move that will provide the organization the best opportunity to build a successful, sustainable club.

"This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one," said Jeske. "Beginning play in 2028 will allow us to kick off in the new stadium and provide a world-class experience for OKC fans right from the start."

The club also announced it will field a U-23 team for a "celebration" season in 2027 in the lead up to the pro team's launch. More details will be provided at a later date.

1910 Founders Club Membership Program Launched

Upon Wednesday's launch, fans can place season ticket deposits for the inaugural season of the men's professional team, reserving their place at OKC's new home for pro soccer.

Deposits will secure fans the opportunity to purchase season tickets for soccer matches and other events coming to the stadium. Fans also automatically become members of the 1910 Founders Club, the official supporter membership program.

Named in honor of the year that Oklahoma City became the state capital, the 1910 Founders Club provides members with multiple exclusive benefits, including:

Reserved place in line to purchase tickets

Invitation to participate in stadium groundbreaking

Numbered commemorative membership card

Custom-designed 1910 Founders Club scarf & car magnet

Discount on official club merchandise

Name on a plaque at the stadium

Early access to tickets for other stadium events (ex., concerts)

Fans can place deposits now at OKCforSoccer.com. Deposits are refundable.







