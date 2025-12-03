Rowdies Acquire FC Naples Forward Karsen Henderlong

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the acquisition of forward Karsen Henderlong via transfer from FC Naples, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the transfer agreement were undisclosed.

Henderlong comes to Tampa Bay after a breakout season with Naples in USL League One this past year. The 25-year-old striker led his side in scoring with 16 goals across all competitions, earning USL League One All-League First Team honors while helping Naples clinch a playoff berth in the club's inaugural campaign. Henderlong was also a finalist for USL League One Player of the Year.

"Karsen is a big target man that attacks the box really well," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I've been impressed with his hunger and desire to get into the box and get on the end of crosses and finish scoring opportunities while with Naples in USL1. He has a point to prove stepping back up to the Championship with us this year, and I think he's going to give absolutely everything on the field to make this team successful. He's got the physical profile and technical quality to excel in the Championship, so I'm excited to be able to help in his development as he looks to become a top forward at this level."

The Indiana native developed as a young player with Indiana Fire Academy, the youth academy of Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire FC. He enjoyed a productive three-year college career at Xavier University before transferring to Indiana University, where he helped the program reach the 2022 NCAA College Cup final.

Henderlong's transfer to Tampa Bay marks his second stint in the USL Championship. The young forward began his professional career with Indy Eleven in 2024, earning five appearances during one season with the Eastern Conference side.

"If a USL Championship team was going to call, Tampa Bay would have been at the top of the list of teams I'd be interested in, so I'm beyond thrilled to join the Rowdies," said Henderlong. "I'm so grateful to Coach Casciato and the entire Rowdies organization for giving me this opportunity. There's definitely a little extra hunger to make sure I do well and perform well at this level and help the team succeed in any way I can."

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 3, 2025

Defenders: Leland Archer, Robert Castellanos, Aaron Guillen, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Nate Worth

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali







