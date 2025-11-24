Rowdies Announce Roster Decisions for 2026 Season

Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies today announced the club's roster decisions on player contract options for the 2026 USL Championship season.

The club has exercised contract options for midfielders Alex Mendez and Nate Worth for the 2026 season.

The club has declined contract options for midfielder Ollie Bassett, goalkeeper Ethan Bandré, midfielder Danny Crisostomo, goalkeeper Bill Hamid, forward Cristian Ortiz, midfielder Joey Skinner, and defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele.

Forward Manuel Arteaga, midfielder Juan Carlos Azocar, midfielder Blake Bodily, midfielder Nick Moon, and midfielder Pacifique Niyongabire are all out of contract following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Midfielder Luis Alvarez, defender Robert Castellanos, defender Aaron Guillen, midfielder Lewis Hilton, forward Endri Mustali, and defender Laurence Wyke are all under contract for the 2026 season.

Announcements regarding new players for the 2026 season will be made in the near future.

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of November 24, 2025

Defenders: Robert Castellanos, Aaron Guillen, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Nate Worth

Forwards: Endri Mustali







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.