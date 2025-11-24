El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2026 Roster Decisions
Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today roster decisions for players ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of each deal will not be disclosed.
El Paso has exercised its option for the following players: forward Beto Avila, goalkeeper Sebastian Mora-Mora, forward Amando Moreno, defender Alvaro Quezada and defender Kofi Twumasi. They will join the following players who are slated to return for next season: midfielder Robert Coronado, defender Memo Diaz, defender Kenneth Hoban, forward Omar Mora, defender Ricky Ruiz and midfielder Gabi Torres.
The club has declined the option of defender Wahab Ackwei, forward Frank Lopez and midfielder Emiliano Rodriguez. Defender Bryan Romero has also been recalled from loan by FC Juárez.
Locomotive is currently in negotiations with players not mentioned. Decisions regarding those players will be announced at a later date.
El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:
Goalkeeper (1): Sebastian Mora-Mora
Defender (5): Memo Diaz, Kenneth Hoban, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi
Midfielder (2): Robert Coronado, Gabi Torres
Forward (3): Beto Avila, Omar Mora, Amando Moreno
