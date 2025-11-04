El Paso Locomotive FC Announces Departure of Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera
Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that the contract of head coach Wilmer Cabrera will not be renewed for the 2026 season. Assistant coach Gerson Echeverry departs the club as part of the change.
El Paso Locomotive FC expresses its sincere gratitude to Cabrera and Echeverry for their dedicated service to the club and wishes them and their families the best in their future endeavors.
Cabrera compiled a record of 20-22-20 with Locomotive over 62 matches and four competitions since his arrival in May 2024.
Details regarding the club's next head coach will be announced at a later date.
