North Carolina FC Hosts Rhode Island FC in Eastern Conference Semifinals

Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC celebrates Oalex Anderson's goal

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Katie Schroeck)

Cary, N.C. - North Carolina FC will host Rhode Island FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2025 USL Championship playoffs on Saturday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will stream on ESPN+, and tickets are available https://click.marketing.northcarolinafc.com/?qsà9e318f16bcfcbac327d0490daaca77a54520b512bb2a52d30b1d013deefb9586cd1767440e3a759649f15522ce80931949e6b1b8b8bbe3 here.

No. 3 NCFC defeated No. 6 Loudoun United, 1-0, in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals this past weekend. Oalex Anderson scored the lone goal of the match in the 6', while Oliver Semmle made two saves for the clean sheet.

No. 7 Rhode Island earned a 0-0 (5-3 PK) upset win on the road over No. 2 Charleston Battery in the first round to book its trip to the conference semifinals for the second-straight year.

The two clubs faced off twice in the regular season, with Rhode Island collecting the only win in the series this season in Week 15. The two played to a scoreless draw at First Horizon Stadium in Week 33.

