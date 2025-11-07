Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Rhode Island FC
Published on November 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC hosts Rhode Island FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2025 USL Championship playoffs Saturday, November 8, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets are available here and the match will stream on ESPN+.
NCFC advanced to the conference semifinals with a 1-0 win over Loudoun United in a rematch of the regular season finale. Oalex Anderson scored the lone goal in the 6', while a stout defensive performance secured the win late in the game.
Anderson has been on a hot streak to end the season, scoring in both of NCFC's 1-0 wins over Loudoun United. Anderson, the club's all-time leading goal scorer, is hitting his scoring stride at the right time as NCFC pushes into the second round of the playoffs.
Oliver Semmle has also been playing well down the stretch, with five clean sheets and multiple Save of the Week nominations since joining the team on loan midseason.
Rhode Island, the reigning conference champions, advanced via a penalty kick shootout win over the Charleston Battery following a 0-0 draw. With both Rhode Island winning as the No. 7 seed and Detroit City upsetting Louisville City in the No. 8 vs. No. 1 match, NCFC enters the second round as the highest remaining seed in the conference.
J.J. Williams has led the way for Rhode Island's attack with six goals, but Noah Fuson, Albert Dikwa, and Maxi Rodriguez have all also been effective with at least five goal contributions each.
Rhode Island's strength this season has been its defense, led by experienced goalkeeper Koke Vegas. Vegas' 12 clean sheets rank as the second most in the USL Championship this season, while the team's 28 goals against is the third lowest tally in the league.
The visitors will be without Jojea Kwizera for the match after the forward was sent off during added time of Rhode Island's quarterfinal win.
The winner of Saturday's semifinal will face the winner of Detroit City and Pittsburgh Riverhounds, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, in the Eastern Conference Final. As the highest remaining seed in the conference, NCFC will have hosting priority for that match.
