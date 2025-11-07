USA U-17s Grind out 1-0 Win over Burkina Faso; Guimarães Shines on the Left

Published on November 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







The United States U-17 Men's National Team opened its World Cup campaign with a composed 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso on November 5th, controlling key stretches of the match and showing maturity in game management. While Cavan Sullivan provided the decisive goal, the real foundation of the win came from the U.S.'s defensive structure and their success in neutralizing Burkina Faso's speed and direct transition play.

One of the standout performers was left back Pedro Guimarães, who delivered one of his most complete performances at the youth national team level. Guimarães was confident and clean in possession, consistently progressing the ball up the left side and helping the U.S. tilt the field in their favor. Defensively, he read pressure well and stepped in to cut off counters before they developed, winning several key duels in isolation. His ability to balance attacking support with disciplined defensive shape was vital in closing out the match when Burkina Faso pressed late.

Guimarães also contributed meaningfully to the attacking rhythm, overlapping to stretch the back line, providing width when the midfield grew crowded centrally, and serving two dangerous crosses that nearly created a second goal. His composure under pressure gave the U.S. a safe outlet to reset and maintain tempo.

It wasn't a flashy win, but it was a professional one, and Guimarães' performance at left back was a decisive part of it. If the U.S. continues to advance in the tournament, his two-way reliability could become a defining pillar of this squad's identity.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.