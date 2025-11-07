Indy Eleven Repeats on IBJ Top 25 "Most Popular Attractions" List

INDIANAPOLIS - For the second consecutive year, Indy Eleven has been selected to the IBJ (Indianapolis Business Journal) "Most Popular Attractions" Top 25 list, which ranks these top attractions by attendance.

"We are honored to again be recognized along with so many other wonderful venues and sports entities in Indianapolis on IBJ's Most Popular Attractions list," said Indy Eleven President & CEO Greg Stremlaw. "Providing a fan-friendly and fun atmosphere at our home matches is a top priority for us as we continue to provide exceptional value for our fans and supporters."

Indy Eleven finished fourth in the 24-team USL Championship in attendance with a 9,298 average in its 17 league home games.

Indy Eleven 2026 Season Tickets are on sale now. Place a $50 deposit before the Dec. 1 Early Bird Deadline to lock in the best pricing and benefits! Benefits include free parking, personalized Under Armour jersey, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 25% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Tickets start at $12 per game. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







