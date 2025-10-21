Bruno Rendon USLC "Team of the Week"

Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven forward Bruno Rendon has been selected to the USL Championship "Team of the Week" after helping the Boys in Blue stay in the playoff race with his first career brace in a 2-1 victory over Loudoun United FC on Saturday at Carroll Stadium.

Captain Aodhan Quinn set up Rendon's first goal in the 11th minute with a long ball over the top. Rendon chipped the pass over goalkeeper Ryan Jack on his first touch from 30 yards out to give his team a 1-0 lead.Ã¯Â»Â¿

Midfielder Cam Lindley set up Rendon's second goal in the 54th minute with a pass from the center circle in between two defenders in the left corner of the area. Rendon applied pressure and got the ball off a deflection, took one touch, and buried it into the top right corner to give his team a 2-0 edge.

The 25-year-old Rendon recorded three shots in the game while winning 2-2 tackles and 3-4 ground duels.

On the season, Rendon is second on the Boys in Blue in aerial duels won (58), third in duels won (132) and tackles won (29), tied for fourth in goals (3) and fouls won (27), fifth in shots (22), sixth in chances created (14) and games started (20), sixth among field players in minutes played (1,727), and tied for seventh in games played (25).

It marks the second time this season that Rendon has earned "Team of the Week" honors. He earned the accolade in Week 3 after scoring his first Boys in Blue goal on March 22 at Lexington SC.

The Matanzas, Cuba, native is in his first season with Indy Eleven after earning USL League One "Defender of the Year" in 2024 for Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC under Coach Eamon Zayed, the Boys in Blue franchise scoring leader. Rendon helped Northern Colorado to its best-ever season and the inaugural USL Jagermeister Cup championship, scoring nine goals in eight Cup matches.

Ten Indy Eleven players have earned USLC "Team of the Week" honors this season.

The Boys in Blue can secure their third consecutive playoff berth for the first time in franchise history with a victory at Orange County SC on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in their regular season finale, coupled with a Detroit City FC loss or tie at Tampa Bay Rowdies that night at 7:30 p.m.

