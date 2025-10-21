FC Tulsa Hosts Colorado Springs, October 25

Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

League Outlook

FC Tulsa enters its final regular-season home match leading the Western Conference, a position the Black & Gold have held since their 2-1 victory over Monterey Bay 14 weeks ago. The Scissortails stand at 54 points, nine clear of second-place Sacramento Republic FC. The media will want to witness Tulsa close out the regular season as the No. 1 team in the West and continue thriving towards playoff soccer for Tulsa.

Saturday's Theme

Fan Appreciation Night + Fireworks - Cheer on our boys as they take on the defending champions and stay for a postmatch fireworks show lighting up the Tulsa skyline. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will score a free team poster. Presented by Bill Knight Ford.

Storylines

Stefan Lukić nominated for Goal of the Week - FC Tulsa earned a 1-1 draw at El Paso thanks to Lukić's stoppage-time equalizer, increasing the team's single season-record points to 54. His 90+2' goal is nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week - vote here before Thursday at Noon ET; the winner will be announced at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Eyes on the Playoffs - With one match left in the regular season, FC Tulsa is locked in ahead of its first home playoff duel on Saturday, November 1 at ONEOK Field. Media and fans alike play their part as the club targets a successful playoff run.

FC Tulsa on the World Stage - With the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup just eight months away, FC Tulsa's training facility has been listed as a potential FIFA Team Base Camp. This means that one of the world's top national teams could be calling Tulsa home turf during the biggest sporting event on the planet. This recognition highlights Tulsa's growing soccer culture and offers fans the chance to see their city on a global stage.

Last Match vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

The teams last met on August 30, with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earning a 2-0 win at Weidner Field. Despite the result, FC Tulsa showed tremendous effort, creating nine scoring opportunities. This rematch provides Tulsa the perfect opportunity to finish strong in the last game before the playoffs.

Match Preview

Match: FC Tulsa vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Date: Saturday, October 25

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Venue: ONEOK Field







