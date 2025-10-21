Manaka Matsukubo Named AT&T NWSL Player of the Week
Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo has been named NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T, for the second time this season.
Manaka led the Courage to a 4-1 win at Bay FC on Friday, becoming the youngest player to score a hat trick in NWSL history. The three-goal haul catapulted Manaka into third place in the Golden Boot race with 10 on the season. The young midfielder also ranks second in the league for total goal contributions with 14.
The hat trick was the seventh in Courage history, the most of any club in the NWSL.
The weekly honor is the second of the season for Manaka, who also took home the award in Week 9 following her brace against Chicago. Courage players have taken home the weekly award 18 times in club history.
Images from this story
|
North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo
(NWSL LCC)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 21, 2025
- Marcus Epps, Blaine Ferri Receive Week 33 Team of the Week Honors - Lexington Sporting Club
- Hounds Trio Lands on Weekly Honors - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Alex Mendez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Duke Lacroix Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 33 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Molloy Named to USLC Team of the Week, Pirmann Wins Coach of the Week - Charleston Battery
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Charleston Battery - Sacramento Republic FC
- Bruno Rendon USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Manaka Matsukubo Named AT&T NWSL Player of the Week - North Carolina FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Charleston Battery - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa Hosts Colorado Springs, October 25 - FC Tulsa
- Brooklyn FC Appoints Brian McBride General Manager Ahead of 2026 Men's Debut - Brooklyn FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina FC Stories
- Manaka Matsukubo Named AT&T NWSL Player of the Week
- NCFC Defense Doesn't Bend in Scoreless Draw with Rhode Island
- Oliver Semmle records clean sheet in final home match of the regular season
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Rhode Island FC
- Loss to Phoenix Has NCFC Still Seeking Home Playoff Game