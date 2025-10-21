Manaka Matsukubo Named AT&T NWSL Player of the Week

North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo

(North Carolina FC, Credit: NWSL LCC)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage midfielder Manaka Matsukubo has been named NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T, for the second time this season.

Manaka led the Courage to a 4-1 win at Bay FC on Friday, becoming the youngest player to score a hat trick in NWSL history. The three-goal haul catapulted Manaka into third place in the Golden Boot race with 10 on the season. The young midfielder also ranks second in the league for total goal contributions with 14.

The hat trick was the seventh in Courage history, the most of any club in the NWSL.

The weekly honor is the second of the season for Manaka, who also took home the award in Week 9 following her brace against Chicago. Courage players have taken home the weekly award 18 times in club history.

