Hounds Trio Lands on Weekly Honors

Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds were well-represented on the USL Championship's Team of the Week for Week 33, with defender Sean Suber and midfielder Jackson Walti selected to the first 11 and defender Guillaume Vacter earning a bench spot in the league honors announced this afternoon.

Suber makes the team for the second consecutive week after he scored for the second straight match in the Hounds' 3-0 win at Monterey Bay FC. The center back put home the opening goal in the first half of the contest, and defensively, he won possession five times, was successful on 6 of 9 duels, and he led the team with six clearances.

Walti earns his first weekly honor of the season with an impactful 21-minute shift off the bench in which his pinpoint pass assisted Augi Williams on the Hounds' second goal, and he scored the third goal himself with a firm finish from inside the box. The midfielder also connected on 13 of 14 passes after stepping on the field and won possession twice.

Vacter also had played a crucial role in the Hounds collecting their first clean sheet of October with four clearances and winning possession four times. The center back also made an impact working his way forward, recording 21 passes in the final third - second-most on the team - and he picked up the assist on Suber's opening goal.

