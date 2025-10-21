Hounds Trio Lands on Weekly Honors
Published on October 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds were well-represented on the USL Championship's Team of the Week for Week 33, with defender Sean Suber and midfielder Jackson Walti selected to the first 11 and defender Guillaume Vacter earning a bench spot in the league honors announced this afternoon.
Suber makes the team for the second consecutive week after he scored for the second straight match in the Hounds' 3-0 win at Monterey Bay FC. The center back put home the opening goal in the first half of the contest, and defensively, he won possession five times, was successful on 6 of 9 duels, and he led the team with six clearances.
Walti earns his first weekly honor of the season with an impactful 21-minute shift off the bench in which his pinpoint pass assisted Augi Williams on the Hounds' second goal, and he scored the third goal himself with a firm finish from inside the box. The midfielder also connected on 13 of 14 passes after stepping on the field and won possession twice.
Vacter also had played a crucial role in the Hounds collecting their first clean sheet of October with four clearances and winning possession four times. The center back also made an impact working his way forward, recording 21 passes in the final third - second-most on the team - and he picked up the assist on Suber's opening goal.
To see the full Team of the Week, visit uslchampionship.com.
The Hounds wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 25 when they host Phoenix Rising FC at Highmark Stadium. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 21, 2025
- Marcus Epps, Blaine Ferri Receive Week 33 Team of the Week Honors - Lexington Sporting Club
- Hounds Trio Lands on Weekly Honors - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Alex Mendez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Duke Lacroix Named to Team of the Week Bench for Week 33 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Molloy Named to USLC Team of the Week, Pirmann Wins Coach of the Week - Charleston Battery
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Charleston Battery - Sacramento Republic FC
- Bruno Rendon USLC "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Manaka Matsukubo Named AT&T NWSL Player of the Week - North Carolina FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Charleston Battery - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa Hosts Colorado Springs, October 25 - FC Tulsa
- Brooklyn FC Appoints Brian McBride General Manager Ahead of 2026 Men's Debut - Brooklyn FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Stories
- Hounds Trio Lands on Weekly Honors
- Playoff Picture Gets Clearer Entering Final Week
- Hounds Fire Three Past Monterey Bay in Win
- Three Goals Fire Hounds to Win at Monterey Bay
- Preview: Hounds at Monterey Bay FC