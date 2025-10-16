Preview: Hounds at Monterey Bay FC

Published on October 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







With their postseason ticket booked, the Hounds hit the road for the final time this regular season in hopes of making that first playoff match a home game, which requires getting a result at Monterey Bay FC.

The Hounds remain sixth in the Eastern Conference with every team but Charleston - already locked into the No. 2 seed - having two matches to play. The Hounds are two points back of fourth-place Loudoun, but with Loudoun and fifth-place North Carolina set to meet in their final match, the Hounds are guaranteed to move up in the table if they win their final two matches. A loss, however, would ensure the Hounds begin the USL Championship Playoffs away from home.

Last weekend's win, a 2-1 victory over Indy Eleven, was a good blueprint for how the Hounds have been most successful. Danny Griffin scored at the back post after some good build-up play, and Sean Suber cashed in on a corner kick for the team's goals. The Hounds also maintained a slight edge with 52 percent of possession, a number that was higher before the team went up 2-0, and the defense nearly maintained its clean sheet, only to be done in late as a result of an awkwardly struck ball by Indy's Jack Blake that spun its way to the foot of James Musa for a tap-in.

The match also saw substitute appearances by Jackson Walti and Perrin Barnes, the latter appearing for the first time since an ankle injury, meaning the Hounds are getting healthier and regaining their depth. That leaves capable starters available off the bench, whether those are Walti and Barnes or Bradley Sample and Junior Etou, both of whom have been quite good since joining the regular 11.

How Monterey Bay approaches the match will be another question, as they were officially eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday night as a result of Orange County's 1-0 win over San Antonio. It will also be the team's first match in 14 days since a 4-0 loss at Tampa Bay.

The side has already rotated its squad heavily throughout the year - Danish forward Anton Søjberg is the top scorer with five goals and two assists - and no player has started more than 26 of the team's 28 matches. One of the two with 26 starts is Nico Campuzano, the Spanish goalkeeper who played his final two college season at the University of Pittsburgh.

The match is a late start on the East Coast, as the 7 p.m. local kickoff makes it a 10 p.m. ET match in Pittsburgh. Live coverage of the match will be shown on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ with replays throughout the weekend on both SportsNet Pittsburgh's main channel and SNP+. ESPN+ will carry the live stream on Saturday night, as well.

Match info

Riverhounds (11-10-7) vs. Monterey Bay FC (7-14-7)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, Calif.

Odds: Hounds +110 / Draw +220 / Monterey Bay +230 at Fan Duel

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh+

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #MBvPIT and #Grittsburgh







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.