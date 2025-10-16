Orange County SC Crosses Playoff Line on Last Minute Stunner to Defeat San Antonio FC 1-0

Orange County SC defeated fifth-seed San Antonio 1-0 after Ousmane Sylla scored in the final minutes of the match.

The Orange and Black came out firing to start the match, immediately putting San Antonio's back line under pressure. Ethan Zubak registered the game's first shot on target, connecting cleanly on a cross from Mohamadou War that forced an early save. Moments later, a wave of OCSC corner kicks kept the pressure mounting as the home side looked for an opener.

After the frantic opening minutes, the pace of play began to settle. Both sides looked content to probe for space, holding possession and building patiently from the back. OC nearly found the breakthrough in the 11th minute when Stephen Kelly unleashed a powerful strike that clipped the top of the crossbar, inches away from a highlight-reel goal.

Midway through the half, Tristan Trager drew a hard foul and appeared to pick up a knock to his leg. Though he tried to play through it, the forward was eventually forced to come off, with Cameron Dunbar stepping in to take his place and bring fresh energy to the attack.

The first half ended level at zero, with OC having a slight edge in possession and shots on target.

The second half started with an aggressive OC applying constant pressure to San Antonio and keeper Richard Sanchez. Pedro Guimaraes had a standout performance in the match, creating a big chance for OCSC and delivering fierce defensive contributions throughout his 98 minutes on the pitch.

The Orange & Black's momentum never stopped, even as the match pushed into its final minutes. In the 90+2' minute, a soaring pass from Kevin Partida allowed Ousmane Sylla to race forward, taking the ball and slipping it around Sanchez and into the net.

The goal secured OCSC's first win in ten games and pushed the team above the playoff line at 8th place. The County Boys move into their final two home matches with renewed hope and a hunger to keep their position in the playoffs.

Orange County SC ended the match with 59% possession to San Antonio's 41% and doubled San Antonio's shots on target with 6 shots. Colin Shutler earned himself another shutout in the match.

Orange County returns to Championship Stadium on October 18th for a Beer Fest game against Louisville City FC. For tickets, click HERE.

Milestones:

OC has not lost a game in 2025 when scoring first

OC won its first game in 10 attempts, 1-4-5 in that span

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 1 1

NM 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

90+2' - Ousmane Sylla, OCSC

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC:

23' - Tristan Trager, Yellow Card

66' - Malik Pinto, Yellow Card

90+3' - Ousmane Sylla, Yellow Card

90+7' - Ethan Zubak, Yellow Card

NEW MEXICO UNITED:

72' - Almir Soto, Yellow Card

83' - Noah Dollenmayer, Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Colin Shutler (GK); Nicholas Benalcazar, Vuk Latinovich, Ryan Doghman [C], Stephen Kelly, Malik Pinto (70' Kevin Partida), Chris Hegardt (90+5' Ashton Miles), Pedro Guimaraes, Mouhamadou War (70' Ousmane Sylla), Ethan Zubak, Tristan Trager (Cameron Dunbar, 90+5' Tyson Espy)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono(GK); Roberto Molina, Efren Solis, Cheick Koné, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 59% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 6 | Fouls: 15 | Offsides: 2 |

SAN ANTONIO FC LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Richard Sanchez (GK); Harvey Neville, Alexis Souahy, Rece Buckmaster (87' Abdi Salim), Juan Osorio (62' Lucio Berron), Nicky Hernandez (71' Jimmy Medranda), Almir Soto, Noah Dollenmayer, Jorge Hernandez [C], Luke Haakenson (71' Santiago Pizano), Alex Greive (62' Kyle Linhares)

Unused subs: Daniel Namani (GK); Shannon Gomez,

Head Coach: Carlos Llamosa

Possession: 41% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 1 | Fouls: 17 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC v. San Antonio FC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 28

Date: October 15, 2025

Venue: The Champ, Irvine, CA







