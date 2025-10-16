Legion FC's Ramiz Hamouda Selected by USA for 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

October 16, 2025

Birmingham Legion FC defender Ramiz Hamouda

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The call came and Ramiz Hamouda answered it with the same smile that has become so prevalent throughout his budding career. Tuesday marked a major milestone for the young Birmingham Legion FC defender with the announcement that he will be representing the United States U-17 Men's National Team at next month's 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"It's a good feeling," said Hamouda of the landmark selection. "It's a dream to play in a World Cup and I've been preparing for this for two years now. I'm excited to go out there and showcase myself to the world."

Prior to heading to Qatar for the tournament that kicks off on November 3, Hamouda and the rest of the 21-player roster called up by USA coach Gonzalo Segares will convene in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 21 for a pre-World Cup camp. The 17-year-old defender will be available for selection when Legion FC takes the Protective Stadium pitch on Sunday, October 19 for its 2025 home finale against Miami FC.

Having played a big role in helping the USA U-17's qualify for the World Cup last February and been a constant fixture with the squad throughout this current cycle, Hamouda's selection may not have necessarily been a surprise. However, the Lincoln, Nebraska-native still experienced a rush of emotions when he did get the call to confirm that he was selected.

"It was like a big relief," recalled Hamouda, who is one of two USL Championship players to make the roster, along with Orange County SC defender Pedro Guimaraes.

"With all the work that I've put in, it was just like a big weight lifted off of my shoulders. You go out there and are showcasing yourself, knowing you have to bring it every single camp. It's always in the back of your mind that you have to do whatever you can to be in that final squad. That perseverance and mentality has really helped me."

Hamouda's selection marks the second time that the Three Sparks will be representing USA on the World Cup stage at the U-17 level, joining his former Legion FC teammate Matthew Corcoran who played in the 2023 tournament in Indonesia.

Having signed his first professional contract with Birmingham ahead of the 2024 season, Hamouda has logged 1,734 minutes for the club over the last two years. This season has seen his role at Legion FC greatly expand with 16 starts across his 18 appearances.

But beyond building up his playing experience on matchdays, Hamouda just as much credits his early success to the training sessions that allow him to test his skills against seasoned veterans on a daily basis.

"The biggest thing has been the maturity part," he explained. "Playing with men every single day, training day in and day out has been a big thing for my growth. Our league is an intense, physical league, so switching back and forth from that to a more tactical setup (with the U-17's) is different, but I think I've adapted well."

Making the USA U-17 roster is only the first hurdle for Hamouda. Now that he is on the squad, he has his sights set on making an historic World Cup run.

Since the establishment of FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1985, the United States has participated in 18 of the previous 19 tournaments. In that span, it has advanced out of the group stage 10 times with its best result coming in 1999 when it reached the semifinals.

This is his first of what he hopes to be many World Cup opportunities over the course of his career and he wants it to be a memorable one.

"We're representing our families and our countries and we're going to do everything we can to honor that," Hamouda said. "Not many people get this opportunity. We have 21 players that will go out there and wear the US badge and we're going to go out there knowing that we have a whole country on our backs."

The USA U-17's opens up Group I play on November 5 against Burkina Faso, followed by Tajikistan on November 8 and Czechia on November 11. All of the team's group matches will be played at the Aspire Zone in Al Rayyan, Qatar and will air in English via Fox Sports platforms and in Spanish on NBC platforms.

USA 2025 FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS: Jack Kortkamp (Sporting Kansas City; Olathe, Kan.), William Lodmell (Sporting Lisbon/POR; Lisbon, Portugal), Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totowa, N.J.)

DEFENDERS: Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Jordan Griffin (Philadelphia Union; West Chester, Pa.), Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS: Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jude Terry (LAFC; San Diego, Calif.), Mateo Tsakiris (LA Galaxy; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS: Chase Adams (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; El Segundo, Calif.), Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls, New York, N.Y.), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union; Huntsville, Ala.), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.)

