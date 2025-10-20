Legion FC Drops Home Finale to Miami FC

Published on October 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC with possession against Miami FC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The final home match of the 2025 USL Championship season was a tough one for Birmingham Legion FC, as the Three Sparks came up just short from erasing a two-goal deficit in the first half and fell to Miami FC, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon.

"It was a match where we had some individual errors that cost us," said Legion FC coach Mark Briggs. "I selected the team, so it falls on me. The energy, the tempo, the speed of play just wasn't there for us early on. I thought later on, you saw us putting them under pressure, but it just wasn't enough."

The fans at Protective Stadium were treated to a back-and-forth affair throughout the match's opening 45 minutes. The two teams combined for four total goals - three from the visiting side, who also tallied three bookings in that span, including a 23rd minute red card that sent off goalkeeper Nicolas Campisi.

For the second consecutive match, defender AJ Paterson notched a goal with a 15th minute rocket off of a set piece play that negated a Miami FC goal from Francisco Bonfiglio seven minutes prior. After the away-side answered back with goals from Jonathan Ricketts and Tobias Zarate later in the first half, Birmingham was able to grab one back midway through the second half with Ronaldo Damus tallying his club-leading 11th USL-C goal this season off of Amir Daley's fourth assist, which also leads the club in 2025.

However, the equalizer never came as Legion FC found it tough to test new Miami goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez with the opponents sitting in a defensive shell while playing a man down.

"That third goal knocks the wind out of your sails," recalled Briggs. "AJ had a really nice goal on something he and Peter-Lee (Vassell) had been working on in training and so we felt we had a bit of momentum. But then we give up the second goal on a set piece and then the third one happened and really set us back. But credit where credit is due, the guys kept going to the end."

Back from injury and coming on as a late substitute for his first appearance since August 9, Birmingham forward Sebastian Saucedo nearly evened things up in the 87th minute, but his right-footed effort inside the box off a pass from Damus was thwarted by a diving Rodriguez.

It was Miami FC's only save of the match despite the home side leading the way with 15 total shots.

"That's just the way our season has gone," Briggs explained. "It was a young keeper who you could tell was anxious and we spoke about hitting the target and putting him under pressure, but most of our attempts ended up in our supporters section."

With an extra player on the pitch, Legion FC controlled possession with 61.3% of the ball and had 33 touches in the opposition's box compared to Miami FC's 18. Birmingham also completed 85.6% of its 493 passes on the day, with 149 of those occurring in the final third.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 29

1ST HALF

2ND HALF

FINAL

MIAMI FC (7W-16L-6D | 27 PTS) 3 0 3

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (5W-12L-12D | 27 PTS) 1 1 2

LINEUPS

MIA: Campisi - GK C, Ricketts, Knutson, Cardona, Tulu, Gavilanes (Rodriguez - GK 25'), Mercado, Romero, Zarate (Mitrano 67'), Blanco (Diaz 67'), Bonfiglio

BHM: Van Oekel - GK, Daley, Turnbull, Hamouda (Tabort Etaka 81'), Paterson, McCartney (Martinez 61'), Laszo (Travis 45'), McIllhatton (Saucedo 81'), Vassell (Pasher 61'), Shashoua, Damus

GOALS

MIA: Bonfiglio 8'; Ricketts 22'; Zarate 38'

BHM: Paterson 15'

DISCIPLINE

MIA: Knutson (Yellow) 14'; Campisi (Red) 23'; Mercado (Yellow) 45+5'; Diaz (Yellow) 69'

BHM: McIllhatton (Yellow) 63'; Martinez (Yellow) 90+7'

NEXT UP

With one final game left on the schedule, Birmingham will conclude the 2025 campaign with a trip to face the Charleston Battery in South Carolina on Saturday, October 25. Kickoff from Patriots Point Soccer Complex is set for 4:00 p.m. CT as Legion FC looks finish with three points and build some momentum for next season.

"Right now, we're in a spot where no one wants to be," said Briggs. "We've just got to try and go out there and put a performance that at least shows a little bit of pride."

