Inspired by Resilience, Driven by Momentum: BELIEVE.

Published on October 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - For the second-straight season, Rhode Island FC has rallied to clinch its spot in the USL Championship Playoffs, fueled by one simple motto that is the centerpiece of the club's 2025 postseason campaign: BELIEVE. In similar fashion to RIFC's historic run to its first-ever trophy and the USL Championship Final during its inaugural season in 2024, the Ocean State club has strung together a remarkable streak in the final weeks of the regular season to lock in its spot in the fixed bracket, single-elimination postseason tournament. Scoring an incredible 12 goals in six games and entering the final week as one of only two teams to be unbeaten in its last six, the defending Eastern Conference champions enter their second-straight postseason with conviction.

"That was part of our DNA last year, and during these last few games, we showed that again," said Rhode Island FC Player of the Year Koke Vegas. "I think it was really good for all of us; players, staff, fans, everybody to see that we can do it. If we want it, we can believe we are going to make it and we can get as far as we want. I'm really proud of this team."

From a grueling seven-game road trip at the beginning of the season to RIFC's final home game in its first year at Centreville Bank Stadium in front of 10,621 rowdy fans, the pride of the Ocean State has carried RIFC through all the ups and downs of an exciting 2025 campaign. One thing, however, has remained constant: the belief that Rhode Island FC could build on its star-studded 2024 year and put the USL Championship on notice. RIFC's final home game of the regular season, a 5-0 thumping of the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a crucial Eastern Conference contest, did just that.

The rampant display was a perfect combination of everything Rhode Island FC has been working toward throughout 2025: offensive flare, impenetrable defense and, above all else, a dedicated and passionate fanbase that created one of the USL Championship's best atmospheres in 2025. Rhode Island FC set the bar high in its first year at its brand-new, state-of-the-art home, and it is showing no signs of slowing down with the most important stretch of the season ahead.

"I do not think for a second that anyone in our locker room does not believe that we have what we need to go win a championship and go back to where we fell short last year," said Rhode Island FC forward Noah Fuson. "People looking from the outside might think, 'Oh, they don't have it, they're done.' Internally, we all believe that we can make the same run we did last year and we can win this thing.

With one regular season game remaining, the Ocean State club currently holds the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. It clinched its spot in the postseason with a 0-0 tie vs. North Carolina FC on Oct. 18, and will now gear up to defend its Eastern Conference title. After concluding the 2025 regular season at New Mexico United on Friday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. (NESN, ESPN+), RIFC will begin its postseason campaign on the road during the weekend of Nov. 1-2, with its opponent, venue and kickoff time yet to be determined.

Led by Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith, Rhode Island FC reached the playoffs in its second-straight season after posting a 10W-11L-8D overall record and earning 38 points with one game remaining. The club is currently riding a six-match unbeaten streak as it makes its way into the postseason, and is just three games away from matching its club-record nine-game unbeaten streak that stretched into last season's historic playoff run.

