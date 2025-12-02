Joe Brito Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following four decorated seasons across USL League One and the USL Championship, midfielder Joe Brito today announced his retirement from professional soccer. Brito was one of Rhode Island FC's original signings ahead of its inaugural season in 2024, and played a pivotal role in helping the club reach back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals and the 2024 USL Championship Final.

"I am truly grateful for everything I have accomplished in my career," Brito said. "I always hoped I would be the one to decide when it was time to step away from soccer, rather than having the game decide for me. Ending this chapter on my own terms, with achievements beyond anything I ever imagined, is something I am deeply proud of."

Brito signed with Rhode Island FC on Dec. 7, 2023, making 66 appearances in Amber and Blue and logging 2,153 minutes in two seasons across all competitions. Brito scored multiple memorable goals for the Ocean State club, including a stoppage-time strike in RIFC's first-ever derby win vs. regional rival Hartford Athletic on Aug. 10, 2024, and the first-ever USL Championship goal for RIFC at Centreville Bank Stadium in a 1-1 tie vs. Monterey Bay FC on May 10, 2025. His goal vs. Monterey Bay, which leveled the game in the final minutes with a picturesque volley, made him the first RIFC player to win USL Championship Goal of the Week honors. In total, the midfielder netted four career goals and added four assists for Rhode Island FC.

"I want to thank all the fans," Brito said. "They have been amazing. Their support, even at our temporary home last year, never wavered no matter what the results were. Their support was always there and it helped push us to continue to get better. The success that we have had in the first two years would not have been possible without them."

Brito's time in the Ocean State marked a return to the place where he first fell in love with the sport. Growing up watching and playing the game from a young age as a member of the New England Revolution Academy, the Connecticut native reunited with several former teammates and coaches in the Ocean State, including RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith.

"Finishing my career here is a perfect cap to my journey," Brito said. "It feels poetic to end it where I started in New England. Being able to come back and play soccer here at a high level completed my story, and it was something that was really special for me. It was amazing to reconnect with family and friends that I have not seen for a long time after being away for six years. It finally gave them the chance to watch me play at a high level in person."

Prior to his time in the Ocean State, Brito enjoyed a successful professional debut for USL League One side Union Omaha, where he spent two seasons. During his final year in Nebraska in 2023, he helped The Owls lift the USL League One Players' Shield, topping the league table with a 19W-5L-8T record.

Outside of the club's success in the league, Brito's time in Omaha was defined by memorable upsets in knockout competition. Los Búhos enjoyed a record-breaking run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2022 that featured upset wins over two Major League Soccer clubs. Brito earned his first professional assist during his debut for the club in the Second Round, before scoring the game-winning goal vs. MLS side Minnesota United in a famous 2-1 victory in the Round of 16. The goal, which punched Omaha's ticket to the quarterfinal round of the historic competition, marked the first time a third division club had advanced that far since 2013.

"That goal vs. Minnesota was an amazing memory, because playing at a Major League Soccer stadium on a stage like that was always a dream of mine," Brito said. "To score my first professional goal in such a big game is something I will never forget."

Brito first caught the attention of Union Omaha after enjoying a standout collegiate career at UNC Charlotte. In his five seasons with the 49ers, Brito appeared in 141 games, scored 16 goals, added 35 assists and logged 7,534 total minutes. Brito earned First Team All-Conference USA honors twice while helping the 49ers to four NCAA tournament appearances.

"Soccer is a sport that I always loved," Brito said. "I loved watching it growing up just as much as I loved playing it. I remember playing in the backyard with my dad as a young kid and also watching soccer games on the TV. Those experiences helped inspire me. I loved going to watch games live in person, because after I left the game I always felt so motivated to achieve my dream of becoming a professional soccer player."

As Brito enters the next chapter in his life, his professional experience will always be one he looks back on with fond memories. From childhood, it played a pivotal role in his life, and his time in the Ocean State made it all the more worthwhile.

"When I was able to achieve my dream of playing professionally, it was incredibly rewarding," Brito said. "It represented a lifetime's worth of hard work and dedication and sacrifice. Soccer gave me the tools I need for the rest of my life, and I'll always be grateful for it."







