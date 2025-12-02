Rowdies Add Veteran Defender Leland Archer for 2026

Published on December 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has signed experienced center back and Trinidadian international Leland Archer ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Over the last eight seasons with the Charleston Battery, Archer has built a reputation as one of most respected defenders in the USL Championship. He departs the Battery with 195 appearances across all competitions, ranking second all-time in the club's history.

"We're excited to have Leland with us for next season," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He's a proven leader and one of the top center backs in the league. He's big, he's imposing, he's physically dominant, and he's also good on the ball. His skillset will help us with the way we want to play as a team. He's also someone that's always going to sacrifice and put the team first, so he fits perfectly with the mentality we are developing within the group."

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Archer moved to the United States to play college soccer at the College of Charleston, where he earned several all-conference awards during his four-year career at the school, including Defensive Player of the Year during his senior season. Archer also furthered his development during this period as a player for South Georgia Tormenta FC in USL League Two.

Archer signed his first professional contract with Charleston in 2018 and steadily established himself as a mainstay on the back line. His breakout season came in 2020 when he was named to the USL Championship All-League Second Team. In 2023, Archer anchored the Battery's to an Eastern Conference title and a second straight appearance in the conference final the following year.

In 2021, Archer made his debut for the Trinidad and Tobago National Team in a friendly against the United States. Since then, Archer has received several call-ups to represent his home country at the international level.

"I'm happy to be in Tampa Bay and ready to embrace a new challenge in my career," said Archer. "I've been in Charleston my whole professional career, and I also went to college there, so this feels like a new challenge for me. It gives me a new drive to achieve something with a new team. Talking to Coach Casciato in the offseason, it's been exciting to hear the vision and goals he has in mind for the team. I'm ready to give it all here to win a trophy for Tampa Bay."

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 2, 2025

Defenders: Leland Archer, Robert Castellanos, Aaron Guillen, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Nate Worth

