Rowdies Fall 2-0 to Philadelphia Union in Preseason

Published on February 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies fell 2-0 in a preseason meeting with last year's Major League Soccer Supporters Shield winners Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening at Al Lang Stadium.

"I think for large portions of the game it was toe-to-toe," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "I thought we maybe had the better of the chances. I think in the last 20 minutes or so, when they brought on some of their big guns, they maybe showed they were a bit more clinical than us in the final third. But I think there's so many positives to take away from the game and I'm really proud of the guys and they way they applied themselves."

It was an encouraging first 45 minutes for the Rowdies, who kept the ball in the visitor's defensive end of the field for much of the half. Rowdies Forward Russell Cicerone tested Philadelphia's net early in the match, directing a right-footed volley from the top of the box on frame in the 7th minute that was knocked away by the keeper. Midfielder Marco Micaletto looked to grab a go-ahead goal just two minutes later with a low strike from the right edge of the box that sailed just wide of the left post.

Saturday's matchup saw Rowdies midfielder Alex Mendez and newcomer Dion Acoff both earn their first minutes of action this preseason. Mendez, who returns for his second season in Tampa Bay, had a quality chance on goal in the first half. Collecting a ball behind Philadelphia's defensive line, Mendez charged forward and fired off a shot from distance as the goalkeeper rushed out to shut down his angle that missed to the right of goal.

Rowdies goalkeeper Jamahli Waite came up clutch as the second half whistle neared with a fingertip save to push a header from a Philadelphia attacker into the post.

Micaletto was clipped down early in the second half to give Tampa Bay a chance to pull ahead from the penalty spot. Cicerone stepped up and powered his attempt on target, but Philadelphia's keeper was up to the task and parried it away. Defender Nate Dossantos collected the rebound and fired it back toward goal only to watch it roll inches wide of the far post.

Rowdies defender Leland Archer nearly put his side on the scoresheet in the 60th minute, sending a header on frame that Philadelphia keeper just managed to tip over the crossbar.

After a host of substitutions for both sides just past the hour mark, Philadelphia quickly nabbed goals in the 70th and 78th minute to seal the victory.

Saturday was open to the public, giving Rowdies fans their first chance to see the new-look squad contest a 90-minute match

"Having fans here just starts to make it feel more real," said Casciato. "The reason why we do this is for the fans. We want to give them a team they can be proud of. Hopefully tonight they're seeing the building blocks of that."

Next up, the Rowdies take the field at Al Lang again for another preseason matchup with MLS' CF Montreal on Saturday, February 17. Kickoff for the match is set for 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased.

Scoring Summary

PHI - Goal, 70'

PHI - Goal, 78'

Caution Summary

TBR - Schneider, Yellow Card, 32'

TBR - Dolabella, Yellow Card, 84'

Rowdies Lineup: Waite (Pack, 45 ¬Â²), Acoff Trialist, 62'), Schaefer (Ostrem, 45'), Archer (Wyke, 62'), Rodriguez (Dossantos, 30'), Schneider (Cruz, 62'), Hilton (Dolabella, 45'), Mendez (Trialist), Micaletto, Cicerone (Trialist, 62'), Myers (Henderlong, 45')

Rowdies Bench: Pack, Dossantos, Ostrem, Wyke, Cruz, Dolabella, Henderlong, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.