Lexington SC Makes It Back to Back Victories with 2-1 Win over Carolina Ascent FC

Published on February 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Lexington Sporting Club women battled back from a one-goal deficit on Saturday afternoon to beat Carolina Ascent FC, 2-1. In doing so, LSC extended its Gainbridge Super League record unbeaten streak to 17 straight matches.

After a quiet first 35 minutes, it looked as if both clubs would head into halftime scoreless. Suddenly, each side erupted for a goal in the waning moments of the opening period.

Carolina managed to break through in the 36 ¬Â² minute, dispossessing Lexington in its own end and striking quickly.

Alyssa Bourgeois then leveled things in the 43 ¬Â² minute, fluttering a long ball in the direction of Catherine Barry. Barry managed to block the goalkeeper's view of the ball with her positioning, manifesting every keeper's worst nightmare - a slow trickle into net.

The misplay resulted in Bourgeois' first professional goal and leveled things at 1-1.

Just seven minutes of match time later, LSC claimed the lead off the boot of McKenzie Weinert. Barry sprung the winger through the middle, and Weinert slotted the finish into the bottom right corner of goal.

Weinert's goal marked her fifth of the season, and she has now scored in back-to-back matches.

The victory was Lexington's second in as many matches since the winter break. The club now sits at 7W-0L-9D on the season and could move back into first place in the standings with a Sporting JAX loss later Saturday evening.

GOALS

CAR: 36 ¬Â² Riley Parker (assist: Mia Corbin)

LEX: 43 ¬Â² Alyssa Bourgeois (assist: Allison Pantuso)

LEX: 52 ¬Â² McKenzie Weinert (assist: Catherine Barry)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Regan Steigleder, Allison Pantuso, Hannah Sharts, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Shea Moyer (45 ¬Â² Tati Fung), Emina Ekić (70 ¬Â² Sarah Griffith), McKenzie Weinert (77 ¬Â² Hannah Johnson), Addie McCain, Catherine Barry (70 ¬Â² Hannah White)

CAR: Meagan McLelland, Brianna Martinez (61 ¬Â² Addisyn Merrick), Sydney Studer, Jenna Butler, Jill Aguilera, Riley Parker (74 ¬Â² Ava Cook), Lily Nabet, Taylor Porter (74 ¬Â² Emily Morris), Shea Groom (58 ¬Â² Audrey Coleman), Mackenzie George, Mia Corbin (61 ¬Â² Rylee Baisden)

UP NEXT

The Gals in Green return home for a matchup with Dallas Trinity FC next Saturday, Feb. 14. The two previous contests between the clubs resulted in a 6-1 Lexington win and a 1-1 draw. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

