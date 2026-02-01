Barry Nets Brace, Ekić Makes History in 3-1 Win over Fort Lauderdale

Published on January 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DAVIE, Fla. - The Kosuke Kimura era in Lexington kicked off with a 3-1 win Saturday night over Fort Lauderdale United FC, extending LSC's unbeaten streak to a league-best 15 matches.

Lexington got out to a scorching start, forcing two acrobatic saves from the Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper and earning two corner kicks in the first seven minutes of play.

McKenzie Weinert capped the early offensive explosion with her fourth goal of the season in the 8 ¬Â² minute. A streaking Emina Ekić intercepted a lazy pass across the middle, and she quickly found an open Weinert down the right side. Weinert opted for power, smashing it off the keeper and into the roof of the net.

The assist from Ekić was the 10th of her career, making her the first player in Gainbridge Super League history to cross the double-digit threshold.

"[The record] means a lot," she said after the match. "I put a lot of work into my game, and to see that translate on the field is special. At the same time, assists are about chemistry and trust - my teammates deserve a lot of credit, and the club creates an environment where players can express themselves. I'm proud of the milestone, but even more excited about where we're going as a team."

Catherine Barry doubled Lexington's lead in the 26 ¬Â² minute, collecting the rebound from an initial Ekić attempt and slotting it home.

Barry would add another in the second half, courtesy of another Ekić deflection, to complete the brace. The feat marked her third two-goal performance of the season as LSC made it three consecutive matches against Fort Lauderdale in which it scored at least three goals.

Barry now sits at nine goals, the second-most in the league. She trails Sporting JAX's Ashlyn Puerta by only two scores.

Fort Lauderdale got one back in the 80 ¬Â² minute, but the comeback effort progressed no further.

Lexington moved to 6W-0L-9D on the season with the 3-1 victory and remains in second place in the Gainbridge Super League table.

GOALS

LEX: 8 ¬Â² McKenzie Weinert (assist: Emina Ekić)

LEX: 26 ¬Â² Catherine Barry

LEX: 58 ¬Â² Catherine Barry

FTL: 80 ¬Â² Jasmine Hamid (assist: Daniela Todd)

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Regan Steigleder, Allison Pantuso, Hannah Sharts, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Shea Moyer (66 ¬Â² Nicole Vernis), Emina Ekić (75 ¬Â² Sarah Griffith), McKenzie Weinert (81 ¬Â² Hannah Johnson), Addie McCain, Catherine Barry (75 ¬Â² Tati Fung)

FTL: Mac Crone, Julia Grosso, Madison McComasky, (64 ¬Â² Nia Christopher) Laveni Vaka (79 ¬Â² Sophie Harding), Ella Simpson, Sh'nia Gordon, Kelli Van Treeck (79 ¬Â² Lilly McCarthy), Taylor Smith (64 ¬Â² Daniela Todd), Kat Gonzalez, Jasmine Hamid, Kiara Locklear (79 ¬Â² Dakota Harrell)

UP NEXT

The Gals in Green stay out west to take on Carolina Ascent FC next Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. ET. They will then return home for two straight at Lexington SC Stadium.

