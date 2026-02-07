Tyson Espy Anchors U-17 USYNT in 8-0 Clean Sheet Win

Published on February 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team opened the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers with a commanding 8-0 victory over St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Orange County SC defender Tyson Espy started at center back and played all 90 minutes, serving as the defensive anchor and primary organizer from the back. Espy's positioning, distribution, and composure helped limit the opposition to just three total shots while the U.S. controlled 69 percent of possession and recorded a clean sheet.

The team currently leads Group E and will play St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, Feb. 7 (4 p.m. PT). The group stage concludes against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, Feb. 10 (10 a.m. ET).

You can watch Tyson and the U.S. U-17 team live in English on FS2 and on the Fox Sports app, and in Spanish on Concacaf GO and Concacaf YouTube.







